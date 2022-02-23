'Ottawa in 2022 or East Berlin in 1946': David Menzies on the Freedom Convoy aftermath

David Menzies shares his reaction to the scenes on the ground in Ottawa after the Freedom Convoy was forcefully removed from the city.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 23, 2022

On yesterday's Rebel News Daily LivestreamDavid Menzies joined Sheila Gunn Reid and Katherine Krozonouski live from Ottawa in the aftermath of police enforcement against the Freedom Convoy.

Ontario Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
