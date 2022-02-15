Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticism of his handling of the Freedom Convoy

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On today's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the resignation of the Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

This comes just one week after Sloly said that there was "absolutely [no]" plans to resign as police chief, telling Newstalk 580 CFRA that he "came here to do a job."

You can see all of Rebel News' freedom-convoy coverage, and donate to help support our journalism, at ConvoyReports.com.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.