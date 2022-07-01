Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Ottawa Police just fined a protester $1,130 for writing “FREE TAMARA” in chalk!

Tamara Lich was one of the original organizers of the Freedom Convoy of truckers who drove across Canada to Ottawa protesting vaccine mandates. Lich was recently re-arrested and it is widely believed that Lich is a political prisoner.

  • By William Diaz-Berthiaume
  • July 01, 2022
  • Advocacy

Remove Ads

I’m here in Ottawa with a team of five Rebel News reporters, covering the peaceful freedom protests on Canada Day. It’s very exciting — it has the same jubilant feeling as the January trucker convoy. 

One of the peaceful protests took the form of a message, written in chalk, on the street: Free Tamara Lich. As you know, Tamara is the Metis grandma who helped lead that trucker convoy. She is currently being held in prison for the “crime” of posing for a selfie with another trucker activist. (I’m serious — that’s why she’s in jail. That’s the textbook definition of a political prisoner.)

Police pounced, and fined the man who wrote the chalk message a whopping $1,130!

Well, I guess he should count himself lucky that he wasn’t trampled by an RCMP horse, or shot by police like our reporter Alexa Lavoie was.

But we came prepared for this sort of abusive, punitive, political policing. And I’m pleased to say that The Democracy Fund charity has sent a team of lawyers to Ottawa this weekend to help protect civil liberties in cases just like this.

Seriously: a $1,130 fine for chalk on the road? The sort of thing children do, and is washed away by the rain?

This would be a joke if it weren’t indicative of something so deadly serious: the criminalization of peaceful protest in this country.

Trudeau is politicizing Canadian police and weaponizing them against his critics. The reason The Democracy Fund is fighting this case is we have to get these abusive, political fines thrown out of court and, where possible, deemed unconstitutional. It’s the chalk man today — it’s you and me tomorrow.

If you want to support The Democracy Fund, you can make a charitable donation on this page. 

Ontario Canada Police Ottawa Advocacy news Tamara Lich Canada Day
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
TDF Canada Day Protest Lawyers intake form redirect

FREE LEGAL HELP FOR CANADA DAY FINES

Ottawa Police are out of control! They're handing out thousands of dollars of fines to people celebrating and peacefully protesting. If you received a ticket in Ottawa on Canada Day, you may be entitled to free legal help from The Democracy Fund! Please submit your tickets now!

SUBMIT YOUR TICKET
petition_free_tamara_lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

37,462 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.