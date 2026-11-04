Ottawa puts Brian Tobin's former press aide, a Liberal donor since 2004, on the Marine Atlantic board

A former communications aide to Liberal premier Brian Tobin who went on to run Rogers' lobbying shop in Ottawa has been appointed to the board of Marine Atlantic, the federal Crown corporation that runs the ferries between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Elections Canada records show Heidi Bonnell has given to the Liberal Party of Canada in most years since 2004, more than $15,000 in all.

Order in Council 2026-1036, dated October 28, approves the appointment by the Minister of Transport of Heidi Bonnell of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, as a director of Marine Atlantic Inc. "to hold office during pleasure for a term of four years, in the place of Catherine Lynn Kendall, whose term has expired." The order was made under section 105 of the Financial Administration Act on the recommendation of the Minister of Transport, Steven MacKinnon. It gives no reason for the choice and does not say what the position pays.

According to a June 2025 Transport Canada briefing note, Marine Atlantic employed about 1,100 people in 2024-25, carried 359,320 passengers, and received about $182.5 million in the 2025-26 Main Estimates, including Budget 2024 top-up money to keep fares on the Port aux Basques route frozen for an eighth year. Its board has 10 directors, including the chief executive.

Bonnell's career began with Tobin. A Globe and Mail Young Leaders profile from his years as premier described her as a 27-year-old from Corner Brook, inside Tobin's old federal riding, who had handled his communications for six years since leaving university, from his time in federal politics through his move to provincial politics. A March 1999 Newfoundland and Labrador government news release lists "Heidi Bonnell, Premier's Office" as the media contact. Her current biography at Crestview Strategy, the lobbying firm where she is now a senior adviser, says she spent about a decade in senior federal roles, including director of communications to the federal industry minister, and held a senior post in the Newfoundland premier's office. Tobin held the industry portfolio in the Chrétien government from 2000 to 2002.

She then spent almost 20 years at Rogers Communications as vice-president of federal government affairs, according to the Crestview biography and a Canada Media Fund profile, and is listed in the federal lobbyist registry as the company's director of government relations. A Maclean's excerpt from a book on the 2013 wireless fight with the Harper government called her Rogers' "fabulously connected government-relations operative in Ottawa." She now sits on the board of the Canada Media Fund, appointed in July 2025 by the Canadian Coalition for Cultural Expression, and on the board of The Rooms, the Newfoundland and Labrador Crown corporation that runs the provincial museum and archives.

A search of the Elections Canada contributions database for "Bonnell, Heidi" returns 236 records. All but one are to the Liberal Party of Canada or its riding associations and candidates. The Liberal total since 2004 is more than $15,000.