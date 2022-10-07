OTTAWA RECAP: Liberals focus on a YouTube tag, Poilievre crushes Trudeau at his own game, Chinese police stations, Bill C-30

E-transfer (Canada):

Justin Trudeau was back in Parliament for a second day in a row, which almost certainly means the prime minister took a couple of naps throughout the day, as he is not used to this kind of effort.

On his first day back, Global News published a hit piece alleging that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been including a “#mgtow” on his YouTube videos since 2018.

“MGTOW” stands for “Men Going Their Own Way”, an online collective labelled as “anti-feminist, misogynistic, mostly-online community advocating for men to separate themselves from women and from a society which they believe has been corrupted by feminism.”

Global News stated that an “analysis of 50 of Poilievre’s most recent YouTube videos showed that they included a tag — hidden from viewers, but not from the videos’ publisher — used by a misogynistic online movement.”

“The tag helps promote Poilievre’s videos among those circles, and signals to YouTube what users might be interested in the Conservative leader’s messaging,” Global News alleged.

Liberals made sure to use the hit piece to their advantage, sending two of their female members of Parliament to complain about the use of the tag before question period.

"Horrified and disgusted" is how Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell feels after Global News reported that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's videos had a "hidden misogynistic tag" on YouTube.



More from the Hill: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/IiOeLeRaVd — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 6, 2022

“I just want to start today to speak about how horrified and disgusted I am,” Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell began, “to learn that Pierre Poilievre purposely has been targeting and cording violent anti-women, incel movements for his own political and personal gain.”

Trudeau made sure to follow suit during question period, asking Poilievre if he would apologize or disavow the organization.

Poilievre did apologize after Trudeau asked the question for the first time. However, the Conservative leader made sure to take a stab at Trudeau, reminding the Liberal bench of how many times the prime minister wore blackface and of the numerous sexual incidents he was accused of since being elected prime minister.

“I condemn all forms of misogyny,” Poilievre told Trudeau. “Including, when the prime minister fired the very first female and Indigenous attorney general, when he mistreated the minority women in his own caucus who had to leave politics, and I condemn him for when he dressed up in racist costumes so many times he forgot them all.”

Later on, the Conservatives brought forward a motion asking for unanimous consent of the House to condemn the numerous blackface incidents Trudeau initiated. Members of Parliament said “nay.”

The main questions of the day coming from the mainstream media were regarding this situation.

During question period, Conservative MP for the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills Michael Chong, who is also shadow minister for foreign affairs, questioned the Liberals over news that revealed there are Chinese police stations in Canada.

China has reportedly opened numerous “overseas police service stations” around the world to aid in monitoring Chinese expatriates living abroad, including three in Toronto.

Fox News indicates that the operations “eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law and may violate the territorial integrity in third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods.”

Conservative MP Michael Chong (@MichaelChongMP) questions Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino over the presence of Chinese police stations in Canada and Iranian officers freely coming to Canada.



More from the Hill: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/5AsMTU8kyw — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 6, 2022

Chong also addressed the fact that the Liberals continue to allow Iranian officials to operate in and visit Canada freely.

“I want to be unequivocally clear,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, “We continue to condemn with the most strong terms the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran and we will continue to ensure we are taking every appropriate action to ensure they are held responsible for their transgressions; we stand with the women we stand with everyone.”

Mendocino then took the chance, when talking about women’s rights in Iran, to mention Poilievre’s alleged use of the #mgtow tag. He also completely disregarded the part of the question relating to Chinese police stations.

Conservative MP Jake Stewart followed suit, also pressing the Liberal minister over his refusal to list the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. “If the IRGC are not terrorists, then who is?” he asked.

WATCH: Conservative MP Jake Stewart (@JakestewartNB) slams Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) over his refusal to list the IRGC as a terror entity.



“If the IRGC are not terrorists, then who is?” he asked.



More from Ottawa: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/Wg9zVeFdju — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) October 6, 2022

Finally, Bill C-30, An Act to amend the Income Tax Act (temporary enhancement to the Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax credit), passed its third reading with unanimous support and was sent to the Senate after the Conservatives agreed to support the bill.

As reported by CTV News, C-30 “seeks to implement the promised temporary doubling of the GST credit for Canadians with low-to-modest incomes.”

Low-income families will then, in a certain way, be given a “break at the pump.” The Liberals, however, still refuse to lower the carbon tax or cancel other upcoming tax hikes.