Ottawa received over 10,000 abuse complaints about temporary foreign workers — only 290 were sent to police

The federal government received more than 10,000 tips and allegations about abuse and misconduct in the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program in just six months — but only a small fraction were acted on, according to a new parliamentary disclosure.

The figures were revealed in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Laila Goodridge (Fort McMurray—Cold Lake), answered January 26.

Between April and September 2025, Employment and Social Development Canada recorded:

10,282 leads received and reviewed

2,021 leads actioned

290 referred to partner authorities, such as police or border officials

That means fewer than one in five complaints resulted in any compliance action, and fewer than three per cent were referred to outside authorities.

The department says all tips are reviewed within two business days and triaged based on urgency and credibility. However, it admits only 14 federal employees are assigned to review and process all abuse allegations nationwide.

Complaints to the tip line can come from the public, NGOs, consulates, other government departments, or media reports, and can involve allegations of unsafe housing, unpaid wages, illegal recruitment fees, or intimidation of workers.

While Ottawa insists action is taken “immediately” when required, the numbers suggest most allegations go nowhere.

With more than 10,000 warnings in half a year — and only 290 sent to authorities — the tip line appears to function more as a suggestion box than an enforcement tool.