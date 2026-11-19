Cabinet has put 11 Iranian state companies and banks back on Canada's sanctions list, ten years after the Trudeau government took them off following the 2015 nuclear deal.

The regulations were made on November 5 on the recommendation of Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and published in the Canada Gazette on November 18. Global Affairs Canada announced the relisting on November 10, saying the companies support Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The 11 are:

the National Iranian Oil Company

the National Iranian Tanker Company

Naftiran Intertrade Company

Kala Naft

the Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company

the Nuclear Fuel Production and Procurement Company

Bank Mellat

Bank Melli Iran

the Bank of Industry and Mine

the Export Development Bank of Iran

the Iran Insurance Company

The government's regulatory analysis says all of them were "previously listed by Canada in 2013 and subsequently delisted in 2016." Canada eased its sanctions on February 5, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had met its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Since then, Iran suspended the IAEA's extra inspections in February 2021, and the IAEA board found Iran in breach of its obligations in June 2025. Britain, France and Germany triggered the deal's "snapback" clause that August, and United Nations sanctions returned on September 28, 2025. The analysis says "approximately 440 kg of highly enriched uranium" remains "outside IAEA verification."

As for the effect here at home, the analysis admits "the newly listed entities have limited linkages with Canada," and that the cost to the government of enforcing the new measures "is minimal."

The rules took effect the day they were registered, November 5, five days before the public announcement. Ottawa skipped public consultation, saying advance notice "would have likely resulted in asset flight."

With these additions, 237 Iranian individuals and 276 Iranian entities are now on Canada's sanctions list, according to the analysis.

Anand has been the Liberal MP for Oakville, now Oakville East, since 2019. Prime Minister Mark Carney named her foreign affairs minister in May 2025.

In 2016, a Liberal government decided the companies that financed and shipped Iran's oil were safe to do business with. Ten years later, a Liberal government says they are not.