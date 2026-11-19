Ottawa puts 11 Iranian banks and oil firms back on sanctions list after Trudeau delisted them in 2016
The regulations quietly took effect five days before Ottawa announced them, and the government admits the firms have "limited linkages with Canada."
Cabinet has put 11 Iranian state companies and banks back on Canada's sanctions list, ten years after the Trudeau government took them off following the 2015 nuclear deal.
The regulations were made on November 5 on the recommendation of Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and published in the Canada Gazette on November 18. Global Affairs Canada announced the relisting on November 10, saying the companies support Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
The 11 are:
- the National Iranian Oil Company
- the National Iranian Tanker Company
- Naftiran Intertrade Company
- Kala Naft
- the Nuclear Reactors Fuel Company
- the Nuclear Fuel Production and Procurement Company
- Bank Mellat
- Bank Melli Iran
- the Bank of Industry and Mine
- the Export Development Bank of Iran
- the Iran Insurance Company
The government's regulatory analysis says all of them were "previously listed by Canada in 2013 and subsequently delisted in 2016." Canada eased its sanctions on February 5, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran had met its commitments under the nuclear deal.
Since then, Iran suspended the IAEA's extra inspections in February 2021, and the IAEA board found Iran in breach of its obligations in June 2025. Britain, France and Germany triggered the deal's "snapback" clause that August, and United Nations sanctions returned on September 28, 2025. The analysis says "approximately 440 kg of highly enriched uranium" remains "outside IAEA verification."
As for the effect here at home, the analysis admits "the newly listed entities have limited linkages with Canada," and that the cost to the government of enforcing the new measures "is minimal."
The rules took effect the day they were registered, November 5, five days before the public announcement. Ottawa skipped public consultation, saying advance notice "would have likely resulted in asset flight."
With these additions, 237 Iranian individuals and 276 Iranian entities are now on Canada's sanctions list, according to the analysis.
Anand has been the Liberal MP for Oakville, now Oakville East, since 2019. Prime Minister Mark Carney named her foreign affairs minister in May 2025.
In 2016, a Liberal government decided the companies that financed and shipped Iran's oil were safe to do business with. Ten years later, a Liberal government says they are not.
Josh Phelps
Josh Phelps is a member of the Rebel News research team, working behind the scenes to investigate stories, verify facts, and support our journalists in bringing important news to light.