Ottawa's $500 billion blind spot and the budget test Champagne can't afford to fail

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables the federal budget Thursday afternoon and the real question isn't what's new, but whether the government will look at what it already spends.

On November 4, the C.D. Howe Institute published "Grading Tomorrow's Federal Budget," roughly 20 tests written by Don Drummond, a former associate deputy minister of finance and former TD Bank chief economist, and William B.P. Robson, the institute's president emeritus.

Their final test is blunt: "Does the budget commit to value-for-money reviews of all spending, or does it essentially take as a given the more than $500 billion of annual program spending?"

That's half a trillion dollars a year on services and transfers, before a cent of interest on the debt. The authors call for far more serious restraint than the government's "mild internal program review."

They also ask whether the budget shows any path back to balance, whether debt-to-GDP actually falls, and whether Ottawa will keep up its "fiction" of an "operating balance" as proof of prudence. They want new spending separated from recycled announcements, and they ask whether borrowing will run past the deficit through loans, investments and advances.

The straight numbers explain the urgency.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer projects a $63.3 billion deficit this year, growing to $67.8 billion by 2030-31. Interest on the debt climbs from $59.3 billion to $83 billion over the same stretch. That's money spent on nothing but past borrowing.

The government's own spring statement promised the deficit would shrink to $53.2 billion by 2030-31, the Canadian Press reported; but C.D. Howe's Shadow Budget puts it at $78.4 billion on its adjusted baseline, with debt servicing above $80 billion a year.

Its own plan shows balance is possible by 2030-31, and by this afternoon, Canadians will know.

Either Ottawa puts $500 billion a year under the microscope, or it treats your money as a permanent entitlement of the government. Which one will Champagne pick?