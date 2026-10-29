Ottawa’s claim its school food program feeds 400,000 kids doesn’t add up

On Wednesday’s live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed a Blacklock’s Reporter story that says the federal government’s claim to feed 400,000 children through its National School Food Program is false.

In a June 16 news release, Ottawa said the program “is providing meals to up to 400,000 more kids every year.” Blacklock’s reported on Wednesday that figures submitted to MPs the day before show the claim is unfounded.

According to Blacklock’s, the $1 billion, five-year commitment was first made in September 2021 but only delivered in Budget 2024. In the meantime, food costs rose about 30 per cent. “Two hundred million dollars per year from the federal government represents the equivalent of 22 cents per student per day,” Blacklock’s reported.

The panel also covered the Canada Revenue Agency’s in-house research on why taxpayers are slow to open its letters. Blacklock’s reported the agency spent $79,760 on questionnaires and found that “notifications often prompted worry before taxpayers knew what the message was about.”

Finally, they discussed Ontario MPP Stan Cho, who defended his promotion on Tuesday as MPPs returned to Queen’s Park after a 147-day break.

Cho resigned as Ontario’s tourism, culture and gaming minister in July after billing taxpayers more than $16,000 for Toronto hotel stays, even though he lives in the city. He has since repaid the money and called the decision “an error in judgment.” He said the hotel stays were for family reasons, including a baby being sleep trained and a bad hip.

Premier Doug Ford has now named Cho parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Paul Calandra, a role that comes with a $22,000 pay increase.

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