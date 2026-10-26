Ottawa’s draft stablecoin rules bar interest on holdings, bill issuers for the regulator

The Bank of Canada expects to spend about $2.5 million a year policing stablecoins, and under the Stablecoin Act that bill goes to the issuers it registers. The proposed Stablecoin Regulations, which set the formula for dividing it, appeared in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, proposed by the Governor in Council, meaning the federal cabinet. The sponsor is Finance Canada under François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

A stablecoin is a digital token pegged to a currency such as the Canadian or U.S. dollar. The rules flow from the Stablecoin Act, part of the 2025 budget bill, and are intended to take effect in fall 2027.

The draft bans issuers from paying any interest or yield for holding a stablecoin, directly or indirectly, though rewards tied only to using one are allowed. It caps redemption fees at 1% and, in Finance’s summary, requires issuers to “redeem stablecoins within three business days after the initial request.” Penalties run up to $1,000,000 for a serious violation and $10,000,000 for a very serious one.

An issuer with $1 billion or more in coins outstanding would pay a $750,000 base fee plus a share of 75% of the Bank’s remaining recoverable costs each year; one between $500 million and $1 billion would pay $350,000 plus a share of 25%; anyone smaller would pay a flat $25,000. Finance’s baseline assumes five issuers, two to four of them small businesses, and says further flexibility for small firms “was not considered.”

The regulatory impact analysis statement, the government’s own cost-benefit document, puts the annualized cost of the regulations and related payment-services amendments at $240,648 a year, $88,521 of it for issuers. The benefits were assessed qualitatively, with no dollar figure. On whether the regime will grow the market, Finance writes that “whether this increase will materialize is uncertain and cannot be quantified.” On whether Washington will treat the Canadian regime as equivalent, Finance writes that “it is not possible to predict whether the United States or another jurisdiction would recognize” it.

The Act lets the Finance Minister’s office block an issuer on national security or public interest grounds.

Comments are open for 60 days on the proposed regulations, which include the $2.5 million a year regulator, a ban on paying customers for holding their money, and a benefits section with no clear conclusions in it.