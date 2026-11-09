Ottawa's summer jobs program pays voter-mobilization charity The Canadian-Muslim Vote $99,593

The Liberal government is paying The Canadian-Muslim Vote, a registered charity that runs get-out-the-vote campaigns, $99,593 in Canada Summer Jobs wage subsidies for 2026, up from $66,753 the year before, Rebel News can reveal.

The two agreements appear in the Government of Canada's open-data file of grants and contributions, updated November 9. One is $59,756 under the title "CSJ 2026 - The Canadian-Muslim Vote (Mississauga-Erin Mills)." The other is $39,837 under "CSJ 2026 - The Canadian-Muslim Vote (Mississauga Centre)." Both run from April 20 to August 29.

Earlier records show the group held the same two agreements in 2025, worth $38,938 (Mississauga-Erin Mills) and $27,815 (Mississauga Centre), and in 2024, worth $21,412 and $26,767. The Erin Mills agreement has nearly tripled in two years.

The group's website describes it as "non-partisan, and charitable" and lists charity number 808633598RR0001, the same nine-digit business number that appears on the grant records.

It says it is "dedicated to empowering Canadian Muslims through civic engagement and political education," lists a Civic Leadership Institute, a fellowship and a Little League program among its initiatives, and says it does not endorse parties or tell people how to vote.

A May 2022 report in the community outlet Iqra identified Umair Ashraf as the group's director and said it was founded in 2015. Its current leadership is not listed on its website. The grant records do not describe the summer positions funded.

Applications are scored by the department; the 2026 applicant guide says members of Parliament may set local priorities, though "it is not mandatory," and can give feedback on eligible projects in their ridings. A departmental briefing note says "final funding decisions are made using this consistent, transparent process."

Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu, a Liberal, is responsible for the program.