Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has booked a $4.4 million repayable contribution to AquaBoréal inc., a land-based salmon farm that has not yet been built, under a program meant to help small and medium-sized manufacturers hurt by tariffs invest so they can “remain competitive in the long run.”

The agreement, dated July 24, 2026 and running to June 30, 2027, appears in the agency’s proactive disclosure of grants and contributions under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The one-line description labels it a study and says “the project aims to support the pre-launch phase of a company specializing in aquaculture.” The expected result is listed as “Quebec businesses are innovative and growing.”

AquaBoréal plans a recirculating aquaculture facility at Baie-Trinité on Quebec’s Côte-Nord to raise Atlantic salmon on land, with a first phase of about 10,000 tonnes a year aimed at the Quebec market. Quebec’s environment ministry authorized the project by decree in March 2026 after a public hearing, and the company said that month that detailed engineering had begun.

The company announced the federal money itself on Nov. 2, 2026, more than three months after the agreement was signed, saying the funds would go to detailed engineering and infrastructure preparation. No news release from the federal agency on the contribution could be found. Company president Léopold Landry said the contribution “confirms the Government of Canada’s confidence in our project.” Local paper Le Manic reported the same day that the project’s financing has yet to be completed.

The Quebec government committed a maximum of $500,000 to the project in December 2025 under its Northern Action Plan, less than an eighth of what Ottawa has now put in.

The agency is run by president Sony Perron, in the post since September 2023, and reports to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who is also the minister responsible for the agency. Neither is named on the record, and no individual approving officer is listed.

The tariff fund was sold as help for factories hit by American duties. This one is a fish farm that does not exist yet.