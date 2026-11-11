Ottawa's year-end books show a $39.3 billion deficit, but the release never says so

The Liberal government's audited books for the year that ended March 31 show a $39.3 billion deficit, yet the Treasury Board release announcing the Public Accounts of Canada never uses the word. Revenues came to $526.4 billion and spending to $565.7 billion.

The detailed tables behind the release show what else it left out: $12.7 billion in debts written off or forgiven, a refugee health bill past $1 billion, and a $105.1 million pandemic-era loss at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that is still on the books.

Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali tabled the Public Accounts in the House of Commons on November 6, one day after Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's budget. The release lists revenue sources and spending categories in detail, with growth rates for each, and leaves readers to do the math. Annex 1 of Champagne's budget shows the same deficit, listed as a budgetary balance of minus $39.3 billion for 2025-26.

The final number is far smaller than Finance Canada's preliminary count. The March Fiscal Monitor, published before the books were closed, reported "a budgetary deficit of $55.3 billion for the April 2025 to March 2026 period" on revenues of $500.0 billion.

Audited revenue is $26.4 billion higher than that tally, and the release does not explain the gap beyond noting higher customs import duties and personal income tax of $247.7 billion, or 47.1 per cent of all revenue, up from 45.9 per cent the year before.

Interest on the debt cost $53.5 billion, or 9.5 per cent of all spending. That is more than the $51.8 billion Ottawa collected in GST (goods and services tax) in the same year.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation president Franco Terrazzano called debt interest the budget's biggest waste in an interview with Ezra Levant, saying it costs Canadians more than $1 billion every week.

Net actuarial losses, a pension and benefits accounting item, came to $13.6 billion, up $9.6 billion in one year. The release attributes the rise to accounting adjustments tied to changes to federal employee benefit and pension plans announced in Budget 2025, which "accelerated the recognition of costs" that had been expected over a longer period.

Spending on professional and special services, the category that includes outside consultants and contractors, totalled $22.8 billion, against $23.1 billion the year before.

The rest is in the Receiver General's data files, published alongside the Public Accounts, which carry a notice that they are not the official record and that the published volumes remain the authority.

Departments wrote off or forgave $12.7 billion in debts owed to the Crown, up from $7.3 billion in 2024-25. Employment and Social Development Canada's share rose to $5.2 billion from $0.6 billion, and the Canada Border Services Agency's to $518.6 million from $8.5 million. The file does not say what the debts were.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid Medavie Blue Cross $1,021.4 million under the Interim Federal Health Program, which covers health care for refugees and asylum claimants, plus $17.6 million in service fees. In 2024-25 the payment to Medavie was $890.6 million, reported as a service contract rather than a transfer payment. Counting the fees, this year's total is about 17 per cent higher.

Another $378.1 million went to provinces and municipalities under the Interim Housing Assistance Program and $62.9 million to Toronto as a separate grant for asylum claimants. Toronto received $172.6 million across the two categories.

PHAC still lists a $105.1 million loss of public money described as "unfulfilled contract by a vendor," first reported in 2020-21. Nothing has been recovered, and the agency does not expect to recover $20.4 million of it. The vendor is not named.

Payments under the Vaccine Injury Support Program, which went to Oxaro Inc., rose to $20.2 million from $15.9 million.

Parliament's appropriation for CBC/Radio-Canada rose to $1,575.3 million from $1,425.2 million. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency paid $104.7 million in compensation for animals and plants ordered destroyed, up from $73.0 million.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada left $5.4 billion of its authorities unspent, while $1.16 billion in court awards and $546.5 million in claims settlements were paid through the department.