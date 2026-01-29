Ottawa shipped 33 million COVID shots after pandemic ended — but won’t say what they cost

The federal government delivered more than 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after the pandemic was officially declared over but is refusing to disclose how much taxpayers paid for them.

The figures were revealed in a response to an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer (Swift Current—Grasslands—Kindersley), answered January 26.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, between May 5, 2023 and March 31, 2025, Ottawa delivered 33,463,130 vaccine doses and distributed 31,488,380 doses to provinces and territories.

Broken down by manufacturer:

Pfizer: 20,064,480 delivered; 18,817,210 distributed

Moderna: 13,248,650 delivered; 12,609,400 distributed

Novavax: 150,000 delivered; 61,770 distributed

Despite providing precise dose counts, the government flatly refused to disclose how many doses were actually procured by supplier, citing "commercial sensitivity" and confidentiality clauses in vaccine contracts.

It also refused to say how much money was spent on the vaccines.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada is unable to disclose the precise cost of vaccines by supplier as the information is commercially sensitive,” the department said in its reply.

Patzer also asked how many vaccines are still on order. The government confirmed that federal procurement ended in fiscal year 2024–25, and that there are now no outstanding vaccine orders pending delivery.

Ottawa further acknowledged that responsibility for buying COVID-19 vaccines has now been shifted to the provinces and territories.

With tens of millions of doses ordered after May 2023 and no price tag attached, taxpayers are once again being told to trust the government’s spending without being allowed to see the bill.