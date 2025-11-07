Ottawa targets 'too white' farmers' bank — Farm Credit Canada faces new diversity mandate after spying scandal

The Liberal government is putting Farm Credit Canada (FCC) under the microscope again — this time for being “too white.”

A new federal notice obtained by Blacklock's says Ottawa will amend the Farm Credit Canada Act to ensure the Regina-based Crown bank’s lending practices align with “the changing needs” of “traditionally underrepresented groups” — namely, Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ, and women farmers.

“Farm operators are predominantly older white men,” reads a Department of Finance memo announcing the review. The plan would impose mandatory legislative reviews of FCC’s activities to guarantee they are “responsive” to the “specific needs” of “racialized and LGBTQ” entrepreneurs.

No details were provided about who requested the change or what problem the amendment is meant to solve.

According to Statistics Canada’s 2023 Socioeconomic Snapshot, Canada has 590,710 farmers. The typical farmer is male, over 55, and earns a median household income of $95,142. Only 3.7% identify as “from racialized groups,” and 2.8% as Indigenous.

While roughly 4% of Canadians identify as LGBTQ, Statistics Canada did not record how many farmers fall into that category.

This isn’t the first time FCC’s conduct has raised alarms. In 2022, internal emails obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter revealed that FCC managers were secretly flagging clients who opposed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Freedom Convoy protests.

The emails instructed staff to “submit tips” on customers suspected of “support of activity related to the ‘Freedom Convoy’” — effectively blacklisting farmers for political views.

“Any individual or entities found participating in illegal activity under the Act will face appropriate action, including freezing disbursements and terminating business relationships,” one message warned.

Those actions were tied to the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act, which allowed banks to seize assets of Canadians who donated to or joined the peaceful protest.

Ottawa’s latest FCC directive looks less like reform and more like ideological control. After spying on clients for wrongthink, the bank is now being told to make lending decisions based on skin colour and sexual identity.

Farmers should not fear financial punishment for voting the “wrong” way or being part of the “wrong” demographic. If the government insists on politicizing credit, it’s time for accountability.