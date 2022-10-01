OTTAWA THIS WEEK | Goodbye to the ArriveCAN app, kids still can’t vote, more taxes from the libs

E-transfer (Canada):

Monday, the ArriveCAN app was finally suspended! After months of data collecting and authoritarian ruling from the Liberal government when it came to deciding which Canadians were worthy of entering Canada, and delaying the returning of elderly Canadian citizens, Trudeau’s Health Minister finally decided that enough was enough.

Before announcing this news he had to remind Canadians that a vaccine shot every 6 months was desirable, and that they should act accordingly.

However, the Liberals did not say that they would erase the data they collected from Canadians who were coerced into entering it into the app in the first place. This means that despite the mandatory use of the app being suspended, the Liberal government is still seemingly keeping all the data.

Knowing this, Conservative MPs told Rebel News whether or not they would pledge on deleting all the private information of Canadians that can be found in the app, if they were elected in 2025. Ryan Williams, MP for Bay Of Quinte, and Bob Zimmer, MP for Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies, located in BC, stated they would.

Conservative MPs @Ryan_r_Williams and @bobzimmermp talk about what a Conservative government would do to protect citizens’ privacy, reflecting on the fact that the private data harvested by the Liberals through ArriveCAN still isn’t deleted.



MORE ⬇️https://t.co/ggoAXsoEE4 pic.twitter.com/DJo5mxQ8Ej — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 30, 2022

That same day both Liberal MPs and New Democrat MPs were very upset about the fact that Conservative MPs were using the term “JustinFlation'' in the House of Commons. “I’ve been somewhat patient with the member and this is now the third time [where] he referred to the term Justin-Flation,” began Liberal MP, Kevin Lamoureux.

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux & NDP MP Charlie Angus bemoan Conservative MP Garnett Genuis' use of the term "JustinFlation" in Parliament.



"This is now the third time" Lamoreux complains. "It is a little lame," Angus adds.



Keep informed: https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 pic.twitter.com/TqLkU0MpT6 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 26, 2022

Also, NDP MP Charlie Angus spoke badly about the World Economic Forum, saying that with Stephen Harper the group stole from elderly Canadians. Hypocritically, Angus has always expressed his belief that Rebel News’ work exposing the WEF was all about conspiracy theories. https://twitter.com/wdiazberthiaume/status/1574463281867231235

On Tuesday, taxes and ethical oil were the main topics Conservatives chose to focus on.

Since this Parliamentary session began, Pierre Poilievre has strongly opposed the tax hikes, indeed making it the Conservatives’ main focus. Former leadership candidate and current member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis notably asked if “the government [wil] end their planned tax increases on gas, home heating, and groceries?”

Conservative MP @LeslynLewis says "Canadians cannot afford" to pay for Trudeau's record spending and deficits.



“Will the government end their planned tax increases on gas, home heating and groceries?”



Stay in-the-loop with Ottawa: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/PCdbrb1Mrd — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 27, 2022

That same day Conservative MP James Bezan blasted the Bloc Québécois, calling out their lack of logic when it comes to the oil and gas industry. Bezan called out the fact that the Province of Quebec is “dependent upon imported oil and gas coming from totalitarian regimes.”

Conservative MP James Bezan speaks about ethical oil, criticizing the Bloc Québécois’ beliefs, saying their province is "dependent upon imported oil and gas coming from [...] totalitarian regimes."



Support our fight for ethical Canadian oil: https://t.co/RZhw58hyXz pic.twitter.com/vEY3P0uu1h — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 27, 2022

Poilievre followed suit and also addressed the Liberals’ activist-style climate policies that result in higher taxes for families across the country, and a higher cost of living. Here is part of what he said in defense of the CPC motion to lower taxes for Canadians.

Pierre Poilievre points out the many flaws with the Trudeau Liberal Party’s carbon tax.



“Something the Liberals might have missed in Grade 4 science class.”



Watch his full speech: https://t.co/EsL7zEVMFZ



Sign our petition: https://t.co/AK6RsWyJje pic.twitter.com/P7KYpixbnE — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 27, 2022

On Wednesday, a motion was brought forward by the NDP to allow 16-year-old Canadians to vote! The Bill’s sponsor, MP Taylor Bachrach argued that giving Canadian kids the right to vote is something crucial to our democracy.

New Democrat MP Taylor Bachrach gives a statement on Bill C-210, the bill to lower the voting age to 16 years old.

“Bill C-210 […] faces a big vote today,” he affirms.



Stay updated with what the result of this vote is: https://t.co/Rq5ANAQmC3 pic.twitter.com/pNKYQ0YsXT — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 28, 2022

77 MPs voted in favour of it, compared to 245 who voted against it. Amongst those who voted in favour, one can find the totality of the NDP bench, some liberals, including the disgraced former-olympian Adam Van Koeverden (who once said F-you to one of his constituents) and Elizabeth May.

After these Shenanigans, politicians had other issues at hand, including a threatening tweet written by a Parliamentary Press Gallery-accredited journalist against Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

Days ago, the Conservative MP made a funny remark against Liberal PM Justin Trudeau by signing his speech in the House of Commons to the tone of Queen's hit song Bohemian Rhapsody, which Prime Minister Trudeau has infamously sung ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Following Genuis' remarks in the House, a tweet written by Dale Smith, created controversy, rightfully so. Smith said that Genuis’ comments were lame, and “when horses are this lame, you shoot them.”

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer brought forward a motion that would condemn the threatening tweets. Some Liberal MPs voted nay to that. This didn’t sit right with the CPC bench.

Politicians vote against a Conservative motion to condemn a Parliament-accredited journalist's threatening tweet towards Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.



After saying Genuis' comments were "lame", Smith said "when horses are lame... you shoot them."



More: https://t.co/nQW0g4iOBA pic.twitter.com/0CdebFvcpX — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 28, 2022

Thursday, Conservatives once again brought forward a motion to cut down taxes, one that caused Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen to have a hilarious meltdown and scream at the top of his lungs.

“They voted in favour of the money that we spent during the pandemic,” Gerretsen shouted. “I want to dig into this new found interest that the Bloc Québécois has in calling out the Conservatives for the populism that is on full display right now.”

“It’s a populist approach we’ve seen for the last year and a half in this House, it’s the populist approach the leader of the Opposition took during his leadership campaign and it is indeed a populist approach that they are taking now,” he affirmed.

“What do populist individuals do, Madam Speaker? They suggest outlandish ideas in order to garner support for people who are vulnerable in particular.”

Finally, after the question period, Rebel News was in front of Parliament and caught Justin Trudeau’s beloved transport minister, Omar Alghabra, who refused to answer any of my questions. Instead, he decided to deliver a cringe-worthy wave at the camera while saying “have a good day.”

Dear Canadians,



This is your transport minister, @OmarAlghabra.



This is who Trudeau trusts to lead our transportation system.



Our full interview will be coming soon, in the meantime visit https://t.co/eMbfK61wj7 for more great content. pic.twitter.com/65etDZYdXx — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 30, 2022

Friday was the day of Truth and Reconciliation, which means that Parliament was slow. Festivities were occurring on Parliament hill.





