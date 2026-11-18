Prime Minister Mark Carney came out of his Tuesday meeting with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen with a deal on pork, shrimp, lentils and chickpeas. Canola oil, his parliamentary secretary Kody Blois said, is “a much smaller priority in the big basket of what we’re doing to get market access back,” while adding it was still being pursued.

Saskatchewan canola growers might ask whose basket that is.

Here is what Ottawa got. China will drop its 25 per cent tariff on Canadian frozen pork cuts, frozen cold-water shrimp and some other seafood, about $400 million a year in exports according to Carney’s spokesperson. China will also open access for Canadian fava beans, chickpeas and lentils.

Here is what Ottawa gave. Tariff remissions on 32 more Chinese steel and aluminum products, 23 steel items and nine aluminum, which the government says Canada cannot supply enough of itself, plus a two-year extension of the steel and aluminum remissions already in place.

And here is what canola got. Nothing new. The Canadian Press reports Blois said the deal does not extend further access for canola oil, and that canola seed still faces an import duty.

How much duty? CJME reported on November 5 that seed still pays 14.9 per cent, down from the 75.8 per cent China imposed in August 2025, and that canola oil still faces a 100 per cent tariff.

That seed duty arrived in what the Canadian Press called a move “widely seen as a response” to Ottawa’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. Carney’s January trip to Beijing cut that EV tariff to 6.1 per cent on a quota of up to 49,000 vehicles. The canola duty came down. It did not go away.

Canola seed leads Saskatchewan’s list of top exports to China, its second-largest market.

To be fair, exports to China are up about 40 per cent since January, canola among them, and meal and pea access runs to the end of 2028.

But look at the order of business in Shenzhen. Pork and shrimp for the packers and the fishing fleet. Steel and aluminum relief for manufacturers short of Canadian supply. Pulses for the Prairies.

Canola oil, facing a 100 per cent tariff, is a “much smaller priority” by the government’s own description, and canola seed is still paying for a fight over electric vehicles it never picked.

Prairie farmers have heard the word “priority” before. They would settle for the word “removed.”