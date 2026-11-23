Ottawa will not say what due diligence it did before lending $185 million to the operator of the Ekati diamond mine, which went into receivership seven months after the loan closed.

The refusal came in a Nov. 20 response to order paper question Q-1514, submitted by Conservative MP Bob Zimmer of Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies.

The Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of the Canada Development Investment Corporation, paid out $185 million of a $235 million Large Enterprise Tariff Loan to Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Ltd.

The loan closed on Dec. 17, 2025. It was amended and restated on March 4, 2026, and an interim financing agreement followed on May 11, 2026. On July 14, 2026, PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed receiver over Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and Burgundy Diamonds (Canada).

About $185 million is still owing, plus interest, fees and costs. The main loan carries interest at CORRA plus 200 basis points and matures on Dec. 17, 2032. The interim financing carried 14.5 per cent interest and matured on Nov. 20, the same day the answer was tabled.

The government said it holds first-ranking security, and that the Australian parent company, Burgundy Diamond Mines, is a guarantor.

Citing commercial confidentiality and section 21 of the Canada Development Investment Corporation Act, the government refused to say what risk analysis it did before approving the loan, whether the loan restricted executive pay or bonuses, whether payments to Indigenous groups under impact and benefit agreements and to contractors were protected, and whether the company met the loan's conditions.

When the loan was announced in December 2025, the Finance department told CBC there were "strong conditions attached" to it, including job guarantees. The government now won't say whether those conditions were met.

The response does not estimate how much of the $185 million taxpayers will recover. That will depend on the receivership.

The Northwest Territories government asked the court to put Ekati into receivership in July after a sale process failed to draw a viable bid. The territory is using the companies' reclamation security to fund closure of the site, and a further $50 million in federal interim financing was never advanced, Cabin Radio reported.