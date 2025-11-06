Ottawa won’t say who slept in Carney’s hotel room during his Muskoka sleepover with Doug Ford
The Privy Council Office insists no “unused room” was billed after the Prime Minister allegedly bunked at Doug Ford’s cottage — but refuses to say who actually stayed in his hotel room that night.
The federal government is keeping tight-lipped about one of the stranger questions to emerge from the summer’s Council of the Federation meeting in Muskoka: who, exactly, used Prime Minister Mark Carney’s hotel room while he spent the night at Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cottage?
According to Order Paper Question Q-347, filed by Conservative MP Luc Berthold and answered November 5, the Privy Council Office (PCO) confirmed that Ottawa had no record of an unused hotel room for the Prime Minister — but stopped short of clarifying who, then, actually stayed in it.
“The Privy Council Office is not aware of any accommodation expenses incurred related to unused rooms,” the official response reads.
The response leaves a gaping hole in the story. If the room wasn’t empty, someone else apparently enjoyed a taxpayer-funded bed — and the government isn’t saying who.
Records show the PCO spent $21,537.58 during the Muskoka event, including $11,138.31 for accommodations spread across three properties: Deerhurst Resort, Holiday Inn Express, and Tru by Hilton Bracebridge. Carney’s delegation included senior staffers, policy directors, photographers, videographers, and a full media advance team.
But when asked directly if the government paid for an unused room after Carney’s sleepover with Ford — or who used that room if not — the PCO’s answer was a bureaucratic shrug.
The non-answer has fueled speculation about who actually slept in the Prime Minister’s suite while he spent the night at Ford’s cottage. One thing’s clear: the taxpayer footed the bill — even if Ottawa insists no bed went unused.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.