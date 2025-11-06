Ottawa won’t say who slept in Carney’s hotel room during his Muskoka sleepover with Doug Ford

The federal government is keeping tight-lipped about one of the stranger questions to emerge from the summer’s Council of the Federation meeting in Muskoka: who, exactly, used Prime Minister Mark Carney’s hotel room while he spent the night at Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cottage?

According to Order Paper Question Q-347, filed by Conservative MP Luc Berthold and answered November 5, the Privy Council Office (PCO) confirmed that Ottawa had no record of an unused hotel room for the Prime Minister — but stopped short of clarifying who, then, actually stayed in it.

“The Privy Council Office is not aware of any accommodation expenses incurred related to unused rooms,” the official response reads.

The response leaves a gaping hole in the story. If the room wasn’t empty, someone else apparently enjoyed a taxpayer-funded bed — and the government isn’t saying who.

Records show the PCO spent $21,537.58 during the Muskoka event, including $11,138.31 for accommodations spread across three properties: Deerhurst Resort, Holiday Inn Express, and Tru by Hilton Bracebridge. Carney’s delegation included senior staffers, policy directors, photographers, videographers, and a full media advance team.

But when asked directly if the government paid for an unused room after Carney’s sleepover with Ford — or who used that room if not — the PCO’s answer was a bureaucratic shrug.

The non-answer has fueled speculation about who actually slept in the Prime Minister’s suite while he spent the night at Ford’s cottage. One thing’s clear: the taxpayer footed the bill — even if Ottawa insists no bed went unused.