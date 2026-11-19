The federal government won't tell Parliament how much it has spent on its gun buyback or how many firearms it has collected. It says the numbers will come only once the program ends.

The answer came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1502, submitted by Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder of Kitchener Centre.

DeRidder asked for each collection partner's funding (allocated, received and spent), the firearms collected by make and model, and the compensation paid to owners. Public Safety Canada provided none of it. Results, including total compensation, "will be reported at the Program's conclusion," the department said.

The response does name the program's five collection partners and the most firearms each has agreed to take in:

Province of Quebec: 10,008

Winnipeg Police Service: 1,373

Waterloo Regional Police Service: 910

Halifax: 444

Cape Breton Regional Municipality: 101

That is 12,836 firearms in total. In the same response, the department says more than 60,000 firearms were declared by more than 33,500 owners outside Alberta and Saskatchewan. The partners' combined caps cover roughly one in five of them.

The program's budget is $742.5 million, with up to $248.6 million of it set aside to compensate owners. That leaves about $494 million for everything else, and the response does not say how much of it has been spent, or on what.

The business phase of the program paid more than $22 million for more than 12,000 firearms. Businesses have claimed more than 61,000 more since the program reopened.

The amnesty ends 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada rules on the appeal of the 2020 ban. After that, owners who still hold the so-called assault-style firearms face losing their firearms licences and criminal liability.

That leaves Parliament unable to see what a $742.5 million program has bought so far.