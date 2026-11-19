A federal advertising campaign called "Canada Unity" ran on television and social media from September 14 to October 18, 2026, ending the day before Albertans voted in the October 19 independence referendum.

The dates came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1493, submitted by Bloc Québécois MP Martin Champoux of Drummond. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) answered.

The campaign ran on TV, on programmatic banner ads, and on Facebook and Instagram. Every line of it is listed at $0, with invoices not yet received.

The $0 does not mean the ads were free. It means the bills had not come in when the response was prepared, and PSPC did not say what had been committed.

The campaign was paid for out of the Emerging Needs Fund, part of the government's Central Advertising Fund. Other campaigns charged to the fund this fiscal year do have preliminary figures, most of them with invoices still outstanding:

TV bulk buy: $4.84 million on television, plus banner ads and $20,604 in production, about $4.95 million in all

"Affordability": $3.08 million in placement on TV, radio and banner ads, including $200,000 on TikTok, plus $110,000 in production, about $3.19 million

Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy: $1.7 million, almost all of it on television

Those three come to about $9.9 million. Two more campaigns, "Safe Communities" and "Building Homes," are also listed at $0 pending invoices.

A separate question from Champoux on the "Choose Canada" and "Loud and Proud" campaigns, Q-1494, got no answer. Champoux withdrew it on October 8.