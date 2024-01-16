Viewers weigh in on the Nicholas Cepeda fiasco: 99.99% think it’s time to STOP accommodating a 50-year-old man who ‘identifies’ as a 13-year-old girl

E-transfer (Canada):

Surely the exclamation point on the 2023 edition of “transanity” came via Nicholas J. Cepeda. He’s that 50-year-old biological male swimming enthusiast who not only cosplays as a woman but also pretends to be a 13-year-old. What an incredible scam, eh? If a mature male wants to expose his genitals to real teenage girls – and gaze upon the private parts of those minors while in the change room and shower – hey, what better way to do so than claim you’re really a woman trapped in a man’s body.

It’s gross.

And just when you thought you had seen it all vis-à-vis gender fluidity now we must deal with age fluidity as well. Inclusion!

And don’t look to the swimming authorities such as Swim Ontario and Swimming Canada to put an end to this fiasco.

Don’t count on the staffers at publicly funded community centres to give Cepeda the boot. In fact, don’t even count on the police to charge Cepeda with public indecency under Sections 173.1 and 173.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Why?

Well, evidently edicts from our nation’s various human rights commissions trump common sense and even the law of the land. If a dude thinks he’s a chick, so be it. If he wants to invade female safe spaces, that’s diversity in action. Got a problem with that? Then YOU need sensitivity training…

But here’s the thing: our videos chronicling Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a., Melody Wisheart, have resulted in millions of views. And there have been thousands of comments posted. I haven’t read every comment, but I have read several hundred. And folks, talk about a landslide! More than 99.9% of the comments logged are from viewers who are infuriated that this disgraceful farce is being allowed to continue. 99.9%!

It also shows how out of touch those hopelessly woke dimwits are who toil in the human rights racket. After all, folks, this is just the latest moronic edict from these nuts. Case in point: years ago, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled against McDonald’s for terminating an employee. You see, she didn’t want to wash her hands. That’s right: it is now apparently a human right for an employee in the foodservice business NOT to practice basic hygiene and sanitation. Insanity.

In any event, without further ado, I want to present some of the best feedback regarding Nicholas Cepeda, a man who loves to get naked in front of little girls.

streamscounselling9501 writes:

He is identifying as a 13-yr-old teenager and he is driving a car. I am blown away at the insanity of my country.

Many people made this point, Streams Counselling. I guess this is also an example of “age fluidity.” Sometimes he’s a 50-year-old professor, sometimes he’s a 13-year-old female swimmer. Deal with it. As a matter of fact, maybe Ontario Ministry of Transportation is to blame? After all, how dare the MTO prohibits people under 16 from driving a car! It’s a human right for a five-year-old to get behind the wheel, I tell you!

WhimsicalWanderer730 writes:

The idea that parents would prioritize a man's decision to identify as a teenage girl over the welfare and rights of their own daughters is utterly perplexing to me.

@ckob6784 writes:

I am a father of a 14-year-old daughter. I would pull my daughter from the team. This is ridiculous. Why don't these parents stand up against this pervert?

We received tons of comments regarding this theme.

And look, I get it. The parents I have spoken to off the record are absolutely terrified to convey their true feelings regarding Cepeda. We live in cancel culture and their fear is they will lose their jobs. Or that their businesses will be targeted by the usual suspects due to “wrong think.” It’s truly tyranny by the minority.

And hey, I also get it that their daughters love to swim competitively, putting in endless hours in the pool in their quest to win medals at swimming tournaments.

But I also think there’s something far more important than swimming. Which is to say, here’s my wish for 2024: at any tournament Nicholas Cepeda shows up at, every single real female swimmer should decline to compete. They should just retreat back to the changeroom and allow this self-entitled narcissist to win every swim… in a field of one, of course.

Come on mama and papa bear – time to emerge from hibernation already.

@censoredtoast8085 writes:

The fact that they already have a Gender Neutral bathroom and he refuses to use it in preference of using the bathroom/change room with young girls should tell you everything you need to know. What a creep.

Ah, but that’s the thing, Censored Toast. The never-ending litany of so-called reasonable accommodation we make for the radical trans community is NEVER enough for them. Never. Maybe because most of them are mentally ill?

As well, last year, the international governing body for swimming, World Aquatics, created an Open division for transgenders to accommodate them. And guess what: at the Swimming World Cup last October in Berlin, not a single transgender showed up to compete. So, you think maybe there’s another agenda at play here, folks? I sure do.

@bombasticbushkin4985:

Men showering with teenage girls and no arrest? How is that possible when it breaks the law and threatens your children. How can parents and any protective father tolerate this. The guilt of these people covering their faces and running away says it all. The appropriate legal actions are needed.

Welcome to Blackface’s Canada, Bombastic. It’s all about two-tier law enforcement. If you are a freedom convey demonstrator engaged in peaceful protest, you get arrested and have your bank account frozen. But when it comes to say, pro-Hamas demonstrators actually uttering death threats and physically assaulting people… when it comes to radical transgenders breaking public indecency laws… well, nothing to see here, folks, move along, move along…

@GIRLZGAMERZ:

A 50-year-old biological male doesn't need to be in a teenage girls changing room, period. What is wrong with people. How many adults in that facility, and everyone just looks the other way. I went through enough abuse as a young girl/woman, without having to deal with things like this. I feel sorry for these young girls today. I don't have a problem with trans people, or how they want to identify. If they want to compete in sports, they need their own category, and changing rooms. Everyone should feel comfortable and safe, not just one group or type of people.

Oh, quick clarification, girlz gamerz – the facility staff don’t just look the other way. They call the police – on US, that is, for practicing journalism. Apparently asking impolite questions in Canada is now a hate crime…

charlielee2461 writes:

Finally!!! Real news. This is so sickening. What’s wrong with these parents allowing this to happen to their daughters. Thank you for your great journalism.

Jordan-zd2tx writes:

Real journalism right here. This is sickening.

Well, Charlie and Jordan, this story is getting worldwide publicity. But the Canadian mainstream media is avoiding this fiasco. I wonder why? Are they afraid of offending the radical tarns community? Or do they actually believe that “transwomen are real women”? Either way, it’s rubbish No wonder the MSM needs taxpayer-funded corporate welfare to stay afloat.

rosaravello4275 writes:

No filming allowed but a man can violate the girl’s locker room and nobody is stopping him.

Indeed, Rosa, talk about having one’s priorities in order. The teenage girls get exposed to Nick’s junk and that should be celebrated as diversity? But asking insensitive queries? Let’s trespass the journalist. Surreal…

Hundr_ writes:

The real joke is that society puts up with this nonsense at all!

You are right, Hundr_. It is a joke. A bad joke. But let’s end on a positive note. Which is to say, the next swim tournament that the Orangeville Otters Swim Club will be taking part in is in Orillia, Ontario later this month – the weekend of January 19-21 to be precise.

And here’s the skinny: we have heard rumours that some women will be protesting this meet if Cepeda dares to show his face yet again. We have also heard that these courageous women might even go so far as to block the entrance to the girls’ changeroom should Cepeda once again insist that he has the right to expose his genitals to minor females. So, will police do the right thing and upheld their oaths and arrest this flasher? Or will they go after the demonstrators for raising a fuss? We’ll be in Orillia that weekend to observe and report. Can’t wait…