Outside Toronto’s SkyDome, illegal aliens gather to denounce Canada – while demanding full Canadian citizenship and benefits!

On Wednesday night, outside a stadium that typically hosts Toronto’s boys of summer and music concerts, about 100 illegal aliens assembled to… well, we’re not entirely sure what they were doing there. More regarding our confusion later.

Here’s what we do know for sure: Wednesday was International Migrants Day. And according to the leaflets handed out at this demonstration, the demonstration was organized by the International Migrants Alliance Canada. This alliance was staging something called, “A Day without Migrants”; subtitled: “nothing moves without us.” Similar demonstrations were held in other Canadian cities on this day. Alas, if this was meant to be some sort of general strike staged by migrants with the goal of paralyzing the nation, it was a colossal failure. In Toronto, at least, everything seemed to be business as usual.

In any event, the International Migrants Alliance, is self-billed as “the first-ever global alliance of grassroots migrants, refugees and displaced peoples. With a membership of over 200 organizations of migrants, refugees and advocates from 33 countries and country regions, we are present in all global regions: Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East, North America, and Europe.”

Yet, isn’t the ostensible policy reason of staging a demonstration to convey one’s ideological or political point of view? And trust us: we were all ears that night. Yet, inexplicably, Antifa-types and pro-Hamas hooligans were part of the gathering. And they did their very best to interfere with our coverage by blocking our cameras – and even physically assaulting us.

Don’t you find that weird? For there we were on Blue Jays Way observing – or at least, trying to observe – a demonstration on a public piece of land. But unhinged Marxists and Islamists were shutting down our practice of journalism. And there wasn’t a police officer in sight (then again, maybe that is a good thing for members of the independent press these days…)

So it was that for information purposes, we relied on the signage displayed by a group of people who appeared to be non-citizens denouncing Canada while clamouring for full Canadian citizenship. Again, how weird is that? Signs included: “Living wage now”; “Full funding for social support net”; “Build more social house not realtor” (grammatically incorrect, but we think we know what they’re trying to convey); and, “Hands off Palestine, Yemen and all countries” (if they want “hands off all countries”, isn’t it redundant to specifically mention “Palestine” and Yemen? But never mind…)

Still, the question arises: if these people—who apparently aren’t even citizens—are demanding higher wages, subsidized housing, and a more robust social services network, where, pray tell, will the funding come from? Especially in light of Canada’s fall economic statement that was released earlier this week which indicated that the federal deficit now stands at a jaw-dropping $61.9 billion?

We also listened (or tried to listen) to the rhetoric emanating from speakers barking into megaphones. (By the way, given the abysmal sonic distortion, let it be said that we fully support the idea of increased government funding so that these cranks can obtain broadcasting technology that was not sourced from a Korean War surplus store. That way, we would be in a better position to actually understand what they were trying to communicate.)

Alas, one statement that we heard loud and clear made us raise a Spockian eyebrow: “Billions of dollars are being sent to fund genocide and starve people around the world.”

Really? What genocide? What starvation?

Yet, let’s assume this is indeed factual, that the Dominion of Canada is an evil empire hellbent on funding genocide. If this is the case, why would these people ever want to reside in such a vile, genocidal nation in the first place? Baffling…

The leaflets handed out also went to great lengths to denounce “right wing immigration policies that are negatively impacting migrants.” Wow. The Trudeau Liberals are many things. But “right wing”?

Then again, even these Liberals can be viewed upon as far right if one is a card-carrying communist. That was certainly the vibe we experienced on this night given that a significant contingent of this demonstration was comprised of Marxists and Islamists, blissfully united in their hatred of a western democracy.

Indeed, we reached out to our Indian source, “Ted Smith” (not his real name), who is very much involved in immigration issues. He told us that the group staging the nationwide protests on Wednesday was started by “Filipinos with communist leanings. They are networking across Canada with Filipinos, Indians, and Punjabis who all came into Canada through all the loopholes. They are not getting permanent residency, hence they are protesting.”

David Menzies hears from a whistleblower about how diploma mills and immigration firms are operating in Brampton, Ontario, following a recent protest from international students in the city.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/dALu9CJoA5 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 19, 2024

As previously mentioned, we would’ve relished interviewing the ringleaders of this demonstration to fact-check this information, but their goon squad would not permit that.

Then again, maybe the Canada they envision is something that is more akin to a banana republic communist dictatorship? Or perhaps a failed state lorded over by sharia law? (Irony alert: aren’t we repeatedly told by the usual suspects that so many illegal aliens flocking to Canada are fleeing such tyranny abroad? Again, it’s all so confusing, isn’t it?)

And the more we read their propaganda leaflets, the more confused we became. Case in point: a list of “demands” was presented. For starters, in terms of Canada’s refugee intake, they want to double the number of Afghan and Palestinian refugees while cutting back on Ukrainian refugees. Pop quiz: given the demographics, does this seem to be, you know, kinda “anti-white” to you? But then again, for the Islamo-Marxists, being anti-white is an acceptable form of racism.

Some other demands: “Regularization for all NOW”. For all? What of convicted violent criminals ranging from murderers to pedophiles? Are they worthy of “regularization” too? Then again, in Mayor Olivia Chow’s sanctuary city of Toronto, nobody is illegal, are they?

Another demand: “Suspend ALL deportations and detentions”. Really? Again, even for convicted criminals? Terrorists? Holy hashtag-welcome-to-Canada!

In the final analysis, we would like to humbly offer some free advice to the various illegal aliens clamouring for permanent residency and ultimately full citizenship: if you indeed want to become a citizen of Canada, maybe from a public relations perspective you might not want to, you know, denounce and vilify Canada? Maybe you might want to immigrate to Canada via proper channels as opposed to skipping the queue? Maybe you might want to be a contributing member of society as opposed to being a disrupter?

Bottom line, that violent group of reprobates that assembled last Wednesday in downtown Toronto were full of slogans and demands and even fisticuffs. But given their egregious and outrageous behaviour, we left the SkyDome area embracing a slogan of our own: “Make deportation great again!”