Over 100,000 bureaucrats received six-figure salaries in 2022 for a total of over $13B

Since the beginning of Justin Trudeau’s reign, the size of the state has expanded; Canada’s debt has doubled, new regulations and laws are constantly being passed, and state employees are increasingly being paid.

But the population is receiving less service than before, and it has less purchasing power - becoming poorer every day.

According to their website, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is "a federally incorporated, not-for-profit citizen’s group dedicated to lower taxes, less waste and accountable government." They are investigating extensively to shine light on the over waste of the government.

Recently, one of the CTF journalists, Ryan Thorpe, found out that more than 100,000 federal bureaucrats took home more than $100,000 in salary alone last year.

This represents the double of bureaucrats making six figures salaries since 2015.

Ryan Thorpe obtained these government documents through an access-to-information request, which reveals that 102,761 federal bureaucrats received a six-figure salary in 2022, for a total cost of $13.4 billion.

“Taxpayers can’t afford more bureaucrats taking six-figure salaries,” stated Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF.

Franco Terrazzano and the CTF have called on the federal government to implement an annual “sunshine list,” which would proactively disclose the number of employees earning six-figure salaries.

Currently, more than 120,000 federal employees represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada are currently on strike. They are pushing for a compensation increase of up to 47 per cent across three years, including a slew of non-wage benefits.

Franco Terrazzano is clear about the waste of taxpayers money into bureaucrats' salaries that the government is doing. Every provincial government, except Prince Edward Island and Quebec, provides their taxpayers with compensation disclosure lists.