Over 100,000 law enforcement officers attacked in two years, FBI report shows

Retired Lt. Randy Sutton, founder of Wounded Blue, attributes this alarming trend to the "dehumanization of law enforcement" in recent years.

He told the National Desk's Jan Jeffcoat, "The defunding of law enforcement and the demonizing of law enforcement by political elites, by the media, by 'activists' who have pushed a policy of not supporting law enforcement in meaningful ways... means that law enforcement officers are afraid to defend themselves."