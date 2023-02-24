Over 95% of federal government managers received a performance pay top-up last year

E-transfer (Canada):

In 2021 and 2022, the bonuses applied to 7,411 senior managers across the government (up from 5,461 in Trudeau's first year), of which 656 got full bonuses, and 6,585 got partial bonuses, including many facing internal harassment allegations.

The data on the performance pay-outs were uncovered in a federal response to an order paper question posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Brad Redekopp.

The Saskatoon-area MP asked for the number of performance pay-outs across the management class of the federal government.

Environment Canada gave performance pay to managers facing harassment investigations seven times since 2017. CRA has 20 managers who took home performance pay despite facing similar complaints.

Only 170 managers didn't receive performance bonuses from 2021-2022. The pay bumps were not limited to federal ministries but extended to struggling crown corporations like Via Rail and the National Gallery.

“6-figure executives with a Crown railway who’re so smart and yet they don’t see handwriting on the wall that says privatization.”



PODCAST: $6 million in bonuses for @VIA_Rail execs as the railway lobbied for Covid bailout. https://t.co/yMVWG5AMdw @Transports_gc @OmarAlghabra pic.twitter.com/6AZLJx5mTg — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 10, 2023

The Museum of Human Rights refused to disclose bonuses and harassment numbers, citing personal information exemptions.