Over one-third of international students worked full-time hours off-campus — while Canadian youth unemployment soars

More than 38 per cent of international students worked over 30 hours a week off-campus after the federal government lifted the cap on off-campus work — effectively turning student visas into full-time work permits.

The figures from Order Paper Question Q-484, asked by Costas Menegakis, examined the real-world impact of Ottawa’s “temporary” unlimited work hours policy during the Winter/Spring 2023 semester.

According to IRCC’s response:

81.4% of international students surveyed were working

68.5% worked off-campus

Only 6.3% worked strictly on-campus

6.6% worked both on- and off-campus

Among off-campus workers:

73.1% worked more than 20 hours per week

38.1% worked more than 30 hours per week

While international students were logging full work weeks, Canadian youth unemployment surged past 14% nationally, one of the worst non-pandemic levels in more than a decade.