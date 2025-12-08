Over one-third of international students worked full-time hours off-campus — while Canadian youth unemployment soars

Federal data shows that over 38 per cent of international students clocked more than 30 hours of weekly off-campus work after Ottawa scrapped work-hour limits.

More than 38 per cent of international students worked over 30 hours a week off-campus after the federal government lifted the cap on off-campus work — effectively turning student visas into full-time work permits.

The figures from Order Paper Question Q-484, asked by Costas Menegakis, examined the real-world impact of Ottawa’s “temporary” unlimited work hours policy during the Winter/Spring 2023 semester.

According to IRCC’s response:

  • 81.4% of international students surveyed were working

  • 68.5% worked off-campus

  • Only 6.3% worked strictly on-campus

  • 6.6% worked both on- and off-campus

Among off-campus workers:

  • 73.1% worked more than 20 hours per week

  • 38.1% worked more than 30 hours per week

While international students were logging full work weeks, Canadian youth unemployment surged past 14% nationally, one of the worst non-pandemic levels in more than a decade.

