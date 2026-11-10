“Oxford has lowered their standards”: Tamara Lich on Trudeau’s new gig and the convoy smears

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government as a distinguished fellow and a member of its World Leaders Circle. On Monday’s Rebel Roundup, hosts David Menzies and Tamara Lich asked what Oxford was thinking.

“Obviously Oxford has lowered their standards considerably, maybe into the trash bin,” Tamara said.

She pointed out that the courts are still dealing with Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act against the 2022 Freedom Convoy, which she helped lead. The Federal Court found the invocation unreasonable, the Federal Court of Appeal agreed in January, and the Liberal government has taken the case to the Supreme Court of Canada. “That’s one of the most egregious overreaches in Canadian history,” she said.

David asked what was distinguished about Trudeau, and brought up his infamous line that “the budget will balance itself.” Tamara noted that federal debt is now headed toward $1.6 trillion, and said the interest payments alone will outpace federal health transfers to the provinces.

The hosts then turned to the Canadian flag. David recalled covering a convoy rally at Vaughan Mills, where a man with a flag mounted on a hockey stick in his pickup told him he was given the middle finger on the road every week. Three years later, David said, the same flag was everywhere among Liberal voters during the “elbows up” election campaign, many of them brand new.

Tamara said that after the convoy, seeing a Canadian flag meant you had probably met a friendly face. Now, especially in Alberta after last month’s independence referendum, she said it usually signals an “elbows up,” Forever Canada supporter, and called it a “wildly successful campaign to recapture that flag.”

David pointed to tips Rebel News received about Albertans being attacked for flying the provincial flag. Tamara said convoy supporters in Ottawa faced the same thing, with angry residents trying to take their flags.

Looking back at February 2022, David said he saw convoy members on their hands and knees picking up cigarette butts. Restaurants that closed for “safety” missed out, he said, while a shawarma shop and a Thai restaurant that stayed open had lineups. Tamara said a Tim Hortons near the convoy’s hotel made more money in those two weeks than in the previous two years.

They also recalled the media’s claim that convoy members tried to set fire to an Ottawa apartment building. Tamara said Ottawa police knew the night of the arrests that the two men were not connected to the convoy, “but that’s not what you heard for the entire week following that incident.”

David also remembered Evan Solomon, now a Liberal cabinet minister, walking through the convoy flanked by security guards. Tamara said the media and politicians tried to “villainize and demonize us as like some sort of angry mob” when they had a chance to bring the country together.