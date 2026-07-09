Paid to burn Jewish targets? The story the synagogue firebomber wants you to believe

Mohamed Ilyess Akodad, 20, pleaded guilty after Congregation Beth Tikvah in Montreal was attacked with fire in December 2024. But Akodad insists the attack was not motivated by antisemitism.

Instead, he told the court that he was a drug-addicted young man who was allegedly recruited by complete strangers at a party and offered $15,000 to carry out what they called a “barbecue” — meaning the burning of three separate targets.

Those targets allegedly included an SUV, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) building and Congregation Beth Tikvah. Akodad claimed he did not know the buildings were connected to the Jewish community.

There is just one problem: both are visibly Jewish.

Beth Tikvah features a menorah, Hebrew lettering and signage explicitly referring to Jews. Across the street, the CIJA building displays a Star of David intertwined with a heart.

According to Akodad, however, it was dark and he simply was not paying close enough attention.

Yet during the same testimony, Akodad claimed he was careful enough to inspect the buildings for lights or occupants because he did not want anyone to be injured.

So, he was too intoxicated to notice what kind of building he was attacking but alert enough to inspect it for occupants? That is not the only contradiction.

Akodad told the court that he first targeted the CIJA building, where he allegedly smashed a window but panicked before starting a fire. He then returned to the vehicle and lied to the driver, claiming the attack had been completed.

He said the driver believed him. The pair then supposedly drove for approximately 10 minutes before arriving at the second target.

But the CIJA building is virtually across the street from Congregation Beth Tikvah.

Why would a driver, believing that the first building had just been attacked and that a witness may have already called police, return to almost the exact same location moments later?

Akodad also claimed he was dropped off near the side of the synagogue while the driver remained somewhere he could watch the fire.

But depending on where the vehicle was parked, the driver may also have been able to see that the CIJA building across the street had not been set on fire — meaning Akodad had lied about completing the first attack.

The contradictions continued.

Akodad said he panicked so badly at the CIJA building that he could not even take a photograph. Yet after setting fire to Beth Tikvah and allegedly nearly being caught in the flames himself, he remembered that he needed photographic or video proof in order to get paid, returned to the scene and documented the attack.

Despite repeatedly expressing remorse, Akodad has also refused to reveal some of the most important details surrounding the case.

He would not identify the Airbnb where he allegedly met the people behind the attack. He refused to name the friend who brought him there. He did not identify the vehicle allegedly used during the attacks. And he refused to reveal the address where he said he collected $2,500 the following day.

Nearly every detail that could help investigators identify the alleged organizers, handlers or financiers remains unanswered.

The defence is seeking a suspended sentence that would include four months of house arrest, along with other conditions, including approximately $7,000 in restitution. The Crown, meanwhile, is seeking a 24-month prison sentence.