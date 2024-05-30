Pakistani migrant arrested in NYC for alleged attempted murder of Jews in car attack

A 58-year-old Pakistani migrant, identified as Asghar Ali, was arrested in New York City on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder Jews by running them over with his car. According to a report by the New York Post, Ali is accused of revving his car's engine and mounting a curb at a Yeshiva before driving after a group of Jews while allegedly shouting, "I'm gonna kill all the Jews."

The incident, which is being investigated by the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force, is being treated as an antisemitic attack. However, police have stated there is no evidence to suggest that the incident was connected to terrorism.

Ali faces a litany of criminal charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, and hate crimes charges. The report indicates the five victims he allegedly targeted were able to seek refuge in a nearby building before he could reach them, and fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

A rabbi at the Yeshiva expressed his concern for the students, telling the Post, "I came in, and the boys were like 'Did you see the cameras? Did you see the cameras?' I'm more scared for them. I'm much more scared than they are — their adrenaline is up."

This subject jumped the curb, attempting to mow down pedestrians while shouting antisemitic slurs. Thanks to the outstanding collaborative efforts between our volunteers, @BPShomrim, and @ShomrimCH volunteers, he was ultimately apprehended and arrested by @NYPD63Pct. pic.twitter.com/Cur0MMmhRS — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) May 30, 2024

Following the attack, Ali fled the scene but was later located by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol, which promptly notified the NYPD. Bob Moskovitz, executive coordinator of the patrol, revealed that they had been informed that Ali "hangs around, he drives around the neighborhood." Moskovitz added,

"And one of our members, when he was doing his daily patrol canvassing around the neighborhood, saw the car. We were very pleased to be able to apprehend this individual," he added. "This is not somebody that we want driving around the streets, especially with this antisemitic, anti-Jewish climate that's out there. So we were glad to be able to put this to rest. The community was kind of uptight about this. Now everybody can be a little more relaxed."

The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol has released video footage of the incident, which has heightened concerns within the Jewish community amid a growing climate of antisemitism.