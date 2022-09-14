Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs in U.K. went unchecked for years over 'racism' fears

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how grooming gangs in the U.K have been left unchecked and essentially free to abuse thousands of young girls over the last several decades largely due to law enforcement and the media's fear of being labelled racist.

Ezra also listened to a clip from well-known British counter-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz, who discussed how the problem has been left unabated for years.

Speaking about these horrific cases in the U.K., Ezra stated, "A terrible phenomenon took root in that country. A phenomenon of what can only be called rape gangs. Groups of men who would sexually assault women, night after night after night the same women. And actually, to say women is inaccurate. They're girls, children. It's child sexual exploitation on a mass scale."

Ezra went on to say, "It's tough to talk about it because the young girls are working-class white girls, and as terrible as it sounds, the majority of the perpetrators are Pakistani Muslim men in the U.K. It's very difficult to even say that unless you yourself are a Pakistani Muslim man in the U.K. like Maajid Nawaz..."

