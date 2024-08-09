Pakistani on terror watch list entered U.S. before arrest in alleged Trump assassination plot
A Pakistani man, recently charged with involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting U.S. officials, was allowed entry into the United States despite being on a terror watchlist.
Asif Raza Merchant, 46, was arrested last month and faces charges related to a murder-for-hire scheme aimed at assassinating a politician or U.S. government official on American soil, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday, the Daily Wire reports.
Just The News reported that Merchant entered the U.S. in April under a special FBI provision known as "significant public benefit parole," despite his presence on a terrorism watchlist and recent travel to Iran. Government memos obtained by the outlet reveal that upon Merchant's arrival in Houston, the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force conducted an interview, took fingerprints, and examined his electronic devices before permitting his departure.
Immigration records reviewed by the outlet indicated Merchant was flagged as a "Lookout Qualified Person of Interest." Law enforcement sources suggested to the outlet that Merchant's parole designation might have been an attempt to gain his cooperation against terrorists or to monitor his activities in the U.S., though this strategy carried the risk of losing track of him.
According to the Department of Justice, Merchant allegedly contacted a potential accomplice shortly after entering the country. This individual subsequently became a confidential source for law enforcement. Merchant reportedly discussed plans to recruit hitmen for document theft, organize protests, and assassinate politicians or government officials.
While official documents do not name specific targets, The New York Daily News cited a source claiming former President Donald Trump was among the potential targets. Notably, Merchant's arrest on July 12 came just one day before the now infamous Trump assassination attempt incident at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
During the investigation, undercover federal agents posed as hitmen, with Merchant allegedly agreeing to a $5,000 payment for the assassinations. Court documents state that Merchant resisted arrest for approximately 20 minutes when FBI agents arrived at his residence. A search of his wallet reportedly revealed a handwritten note with code words related to the alleged plot.
The case raises questions about the effectiveness of current security protocols and the potential risks associated with allowing individuals on terror watchlists into the country, even under supervised conditions.
- By Ezra Levant
