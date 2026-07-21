Palestinian ISIS terrorist ‘Dr Jihad’ wants to return to Australia

Tareq Kamleh, the Palestinian Australian paediatrician known as ‘Dr Jihad’ for his role as a propagandist and medical operative with Islamic State, has been confirmed alive in an Iraqi prison nearly a decade after being presumed killed during the 2017 siege of Raqqa. Kamleh is among 13 Australian men held in Iraq and reportedly seeking release and repatriation.

Kamleh left Australia in 2015 to join Islamic State at the height of its territorial control. He appeared in propaganda videos and provided medical care to wounded fighters. For years, Australian authorities and his family believed he had died in Syria. Recent reporting has established his continued detention in Iraq, where investigators are examining whether he may be classified as a non-combatant, a determination that could influence his eligibility for return under international law.

The Australian Federal Police has maintained an active terrorism warrant for his arrest since he travelled overseas. A spokesperson for the Albanese Government said Kamleh would receive no assistance from Canberra: “The Government has not and will not provide any assistance to any Australian who made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation.” Officials have reiterated that anyone in this group returning to Australia would be prosecuted to the fullest extent, with public safety the top concern.

News of Kamleh’s survival arrives as some Australian women and children linked to Islamic State have been repatriated from conflict zones, a process that has already sparked fierce domestic debate about risk and responsibility.

Yet the real danger may not end at the border. Even if these men are brought home, charged, and locked up, a bombshell whistleblower account published by Rebel News this week reveals that Australian prisons, particularly in Victoria, have already become fertile breeding grounds for the very ideology these men once fought for.

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower lifts lid on ISLAMIST radicalisation in Australian prisons Prisons turned into Islamist hubs as whistleblower reveals terrorists recruiting, converting inmates and maintaining influence while Australia’s correction system looks the other way.

The whistleblower, a corrections insider, describes prisons operating like “camps.” One officer, watching a group of terrorist offenders training in the yard, remarked: “F***ing hell, this looks like an al-Qaeda training camp.” Convicted terrorists are recruiting, networking, and maintaining influence behind bars. Muslim inmates hold significant sway, sometimes extending to correctional staff. Extremist material, including ISIS propaganda, bomb-making manuals and Anwar al-Awlaki recordings, has circulated via electronic devices. Conversions for protection or status are common.

The parallel drawn by the whistleblower is stark: “This is how ISIS came about. It was formed within the prisons of Iraq that the Americans were managing.” Now the same dynamic is playing out in Australian facilities.

Returning men like Kamleh into that environment would not neutralise the threat. It would inject battle-hardened operatives into an already compromised system where convicted plotters continue to radicalise, network, and direct influence through family visits and smuggled material.

Public safety cannot be declared the top priority while the institutions meant to contain the most dangerous offenders are allowed to incubate the next generation of extremists. The whistleblower’s account makes one thing clear: locking these men up in Australia under current conditions is not the end of the problem. In too many cases, it is the continuation of it.