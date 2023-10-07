Palestinian terror sympathizers in Toronto celebrate the slaughter of Israeli civilians over highway

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

Dozens took to the streets in Canada's largest city to support the unprovoked Hamas-led attack on Israeli citizens that's being described as "Israel's 9/11."

NOW IN TORONTO: Supporters of Hamas raise Palestinian flags at an overpass during an ongoing terror attack that has seen 200 Israeli's dead from executions and bombings so far. pic.twitter.com/P2DyQ9ViPr — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 7, 2023

Hamas supporters in Toronto flew Palestinian flags over the city's Gardiner Expressway as many drivers passing by honked their horns seemingly in solidarity with the Hamas murderers. The showing of support for the horrific acts of violence and murders by Palestinian terrorists stands in stark contrast to the words from Canadian politicians across the political spectrum.

All three major federal party leaders in Canada made similar statements of support.

I unequivocally condemn the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the sadistic violence they have subsequently carried out against innocent civilians.



Israel has the right to defend itself against these attacks and respond against the attackers. Canadians pledge their… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 7, 2023

Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 7, 2023

I strongly condemn these horrifying attacks by Hamas on Israel.



Civilians should never be targeted and all hostages must be released immediately.



We fear what the coming days will bring. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 7, 2023

Even the provincial Premier's have made statements supporting Israel. Premieres in large provinces like Ontario, Alberta, B.C., and Quebec have all condemned the horrific Hamas attacks.

I condemn the appalling and unprecedented acts of terror that are occurring in Israel and the region. Albertans mourn the loss of innocent civilian lives. We must stand firm in our fight against terrorism wherever it presents itself. — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 7, 2023

I unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli citizens. We must stand firm in our support of Israel and its right to defend itself against violence. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 7, 2023

Le Québec condamne fermement les attaques terroristes contre des civils en Israël aujourd’hui. Il n’y a absolument aucune justification pour des gestes aussi horribles. — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 7, 2023

I unequivocally condemn the attacks from Hamas on the people of Israel.



Thousands of rockets fired at civilians during a Jewish holiday.



The people of British Columbia stand with Israelis and their right to live in peace and security. — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) October 7, 2023

Early Saturday morning, Hamas, the terror group controlling the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel, targeting civilians in their homes. The attack occurred on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, between Israel and several Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria.

WARMINGTON: Some in Toronto celebrating mass murder of Israelis | Toronto Sun https://t.co/ql7c00CzBf — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) October 7, 2023

According to Israeli media, 1,500 Israelis have been injured, 300 are dead, and dozens more have been kidnapped and taken into the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip in a terror attack that overwhelmed Israel's Iron Dome air missile defence system with over 3000 rockets.

Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/zEWSwHIPSj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

The number of dead and injured continues to grow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening:



"This morning, on Shabbat and a holiday, Hamas invaded Israeli territory and murdered innocent citizens including children and the elderly. Hamas has started a brutal and evil war." pic.twitter.com/ckPXuXNHk0 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 7, 2023

