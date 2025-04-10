'Par for the course': Reactions to Liberal MP trotting out tired tropes to smear Poilievre

Former prime minister Stephen Harper hasn't often engaged in day-to-day politics following his departure from the House of Commons. But, with an election drawing near, the previous Conservative PM took to the stage at a huge rally in Edmonton to endorse Pierre Poilievre.

But Poilievre isn't the only candidate connected to Harper, as Mark Carney served as governor of the Bank of Canada during the same time, a job the Liberal leader proudly cites as proof he's the right choice to guide the country.

Naturally, since Harper endorsed his eventual Conservative successor, this meant the Liberals had to go on the attack — like MP Adam van Koeverden.

The former Olympic athlete reached in his bag of insults, linking to a Montreal blog and writing in his now-deleted post X post:

Congrats to Pierre Poilievre on his endorsement from Stephen Harper. He joins felons like Conrad Black, conspiracy fraudsters like Alex Jones, n*zi-saluters like Elon Musk, and far-right influencers Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan & Ben Shapiro. Good company!

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on van Koeverden's lame attempt to smear Poilievre and Conservatives.

“Ben Shapiro's a far-right influencer now? The anti-tariff guy?” said an astounded Sheila. “He did sit down with [Alberta Premier] Danielle Smith, which means he has to be lumped in that far-right category,” replied Lise.

“This is a guy who is running under the banner of a prime minister who said, 'we agree with Hamas,' and this is someone who is a caucus mate with a couple of women who went on what looked like a first date, although they got to second base, with Mahmoud Abbas,” noted Sheila.

Abbas, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, is the architect of a “pay-for-slay campaign,” she added.

“Far be it for us to remind the Liberals, whom Adam van Koeverden is running for, that they applauded an actual Nazi in the House of Commons,” Lise said, reminding viewers of the incident that saw the Liberals welcome a Ukrainian nationalist — who fought alongside the Nazis against Russia in the Second World War — as a special guest during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Ottawa.

“This is par for the course with the Liberals,” Lise added. “If you come out onside of the Conservatives, they are going to attack you, they are going to lump you in with all of the people whose names get put in scare quotes in the mainstream media.”

“Anybody can get elected in this country,” Sheila said. “I guess that's the moral of the story.”