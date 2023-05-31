'You're f***ing dead to me' Paramore's Hayley Williams scolds DeSantis supporters during Atlantic City performance

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman for the alternative rock band Paramore, publicly announced her political standpoint at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the Memorial Day weekend.

Addressing her audience, Williams, 34, said she felt comfortable in talking about her politics. She conveyed that fans who voted for Ron DeSantis would be "f***ing dead to me." The response from the attendees was predominantly positive, characterized by a wave of cheers.

Williams' public revelation served as a response to critique regarding her limited political commentary. However, the rock singer had previously exhibited progressive-leaning stances, particularly through her vocal opposition to legislation intended to regulate gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Williams, who has a considerable following of 3.5 million on Instagram, championed the need for trans-affirming healthcare in February.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity,” the Paramore lead singer wrote.

“Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends & family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them,” she wrote in response to the passage of legislation that affected gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

The singer visually represented her political alignment on May 30, when she shared photographs of herself wearing a shirt bearing the statement, "Abort the Supreme Court".