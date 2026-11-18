Mercer International, the U.S. company that owns the Peace River pulp mill in northern Alberta, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 9, 75 days after the Liberal government announced $20 million for the mill.

Of that money, $19 million is repayable and $1 million is not, according to the federal announcement. The Alberta mill, Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd., is not part of the bankruptcy case. Mercer says its operating subsidiaries will continue to operate "as usual and in the ordinary course."

Eleanor Olszewski, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), made the announcement in Peace River on August 26. The money comes from the Regional Tariff Response Initiative and will pay for upgrades to the mill's equipment, the department said.

The same release quotes Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen as saying Alberta is providing $17.1 million in relief to help Mercer.

PrairiesCan's disclosure of grants and contributions for the second quarter of 2026-27 lists the $19 million as a repayable contribution to Mercer Peace River Pulp, with an agreement start date of July 31, almost four weeks before the announcement. The agreement runs to March 31, 2031, and the stated purpose is to "modernize and diversify pulp and paper mill operations."

On November 5, Mercer reported a third-quarter net loss of US$59.2 million and said it expected to start the Chapter 11 cases to deal with US$1.275 billion in senior notes. Among the highlights in the same release, the company listed about US$26.5 million in grants and repayable contributions secured for the Peace River mill.

The company says it expects to cut its senior note debt by about 88 per cent and to emerge from the process by the end of the year.