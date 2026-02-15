Parents of final Gaza hostage set to visit Australia

The parents of Ran Gvili, the last hostage whose body was returned from Gaza, are travelling to Australia in a visit marked by grief, solidarity and resilience.

Itzik and Talik Gvili will arrive from Israel on February 18. Their trip runs until March 2 and comes only weeks after their son was finally brought home to Israel and laid to rest.

Ran Gvili was the final hostage to be returned from Gaza. His death closed a painful chapter for his family, but it has not ended their resolve to stand with Jewish communities abroad facing their own trauma.

The Gvilis are coming to Australia ‘comfort and to be comforted.’ During their time in Australia, they will meet with Jewish communities in Melbourne and Sydney to share Ran’s story of heroism and sacrifice. The visit is intended to strengthen the bond between the Australian Jewish community and bereaved families in Israel who have borne the brunt of terror.

The timing is significant. The trip follows the shock and anguish of the Bondi Junction attack, which deeply affected Jewish families across Australia and sent ripples through the broader community. The Gvilis know firsthand what it means to endure fear and devastating loss.

A major community gathering is scheduled for Sunday, February 22 at Caulfield Shul in Melbourne. A second event will follow in Sydney at Central Synagogue on Wednesday, February 25. Click here for tickets and more information.