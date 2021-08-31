Parents of soldiers killed in Kabul attack blast Biden for disrespect during dignified transfer

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Gold Star parents ripped into President Joe Biden for the disrespect they and the fallen received from the president during the dignified transfer of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack last week in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Gold Star fathers Mark Schmitz and Darin Hoover blasted Biden during a Fox News interview on Monday, calling out the president for repeatedly looking at his watch during the dignified transfer.

“In reference to the checking of his watch, that didn’t happen just once,” said Hoover, who lost his son, Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, in the attack. “That happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one – all 13 – he looked down at his watch.”

“As a father, you know, seeing that and the disrespect, and hearing from his former leaders, one of his master sergeants said exactly what you just said, that this was avoidable, that they left them over there,” he continued. “They let them down, we can’t have that. It can’t happen ever again.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Schmitz, who lost his son, Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, what he thought about the president’s actions.

“I actually leaned into my son’s mother’s ear in I said I swear to god if he checks his watch one more time and was probably only four times in, I couldn’t look at him anymore after that,” Schmitz said. “Considering especially the time and why we were there, I found it to be the most disrespectful thing I’d ever seen.”

Another Gold Star parent, Shana Chappel, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui also ripped into the resident on social media for how he acted during the dignified transfer and how the president spoke to her.

Writing on Facebook, Chappell wrote that she was able to get “5 inches from” Biden’s face and look him “straight in the eyes” and “have words with” him.

Chappell expressed the pain she was experiencing over the loss of her son, never again being able to enjoy time with her son when Biden apparently “tried to interrupt me” with his own “sob story” and she had to tell him “this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!”

Writing to Biden in the post, Chappell continued [edited for clarity]:

You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how I feel and I let you know that you don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! You then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son. …

You turned to walk away and I let you know my son’s blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!’

Chappell also slammed the president for repeatedly looking down at his watch during the dignified transfer of the fallen service members.

“By the way, as my son and the rest of our fallen Heroes were being taken off the plane yesterday, I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!” she wrote. “What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch? You are nobody special Biden! America Hates you!”