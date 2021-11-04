Parents vote GOP after seeing how Critical Race Theory is taught in online school

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at this week's elections in the United States.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Ann Coulter has a theory. A lot of people have been working from home this past year, as their kids were schooling from home. “So — and this is Ann Coulter’s theory — a lot of dads happened to see what their kids are learning in school, from their laptops, on Zoom or whatever app they were using. Moms always sort of knew; but even moms weren’t in the classes. Now both mom and dad could see what was being taught. They’d have opinions about spelling and history and geography and math — if any of those are still being taught, I don’t know. “But they’d actually see critical race theory — which is another way of saying, teaching young people that the world is racist, America is racist, Virginia is racist, an that the children themselves are racist. The most shocking stories, the most insane, hateful 'lessons' which are propaganda. It was shocking stuff — not just in Virginia but across America.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.