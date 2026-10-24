Paris ON FIRE: Raw footage from inside the ‘Act II’ riots in France

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy spent Saturday in Paris for what is being called "Act II" of the riots that have spread across France this month.

Nearly 70,000 police officers were mobilized for the day. Armoured vehicles surrounded the Élysée Palace in the morning, and police cleared Place de la Bastille and pushed protesters toward Place d'Italie, the only authorized site. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party La France Insoumise, marched with the crowd, where the main chant was "ACAB."

At Porte de Bercy, riot police moved in to stop protesters from reaching the highway, and some in the crowd threw glass bottles at them.

A water cannon was deployed.

The video above is raw footage Alexa and her producer filmed throughout the day.

After returning to their hotel late Saturday night, Alexa said they were safe but that she had taken "a lot of tear gas." A full report with exclusive street interviews is coming.

🇫🇷 France, at Porte de Bercy: moments ago, riot police moved in to block protesters from reaching the highway — and some in the crowd started hurling glass bottles at them.



Extremely tense scene, with the crowd aggressively chanting "ACAB." pic.twitter.com/1dJtIGFUwl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

The protests began in late September as high-school blockades over crowded classrooms and missing teachers. On October 17, unions and the Yellow Vests joined them, and France's Interior Ministry counted 2,397 arrests and 997 injured police officers and gendarmes.

In Limoges, the prefect said the 19th-century city hall was set alight on purpose. Much of the media is still calling it a student protest.

🚨NOW: French riot police deploy a water cannon on protesters ahead of anticipated riots in Paris.



Antifa protesters dressed in black raise their middle fingers in response.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VpW7iGk5y5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 24, 2026

This investigative reporting in France was booked on somewhat short notice, on economy flights with a modest hotel. Because masked rioters and journalists don't mix well, the trip also includes a security detail to keep them safe on the street.

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