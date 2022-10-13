Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty in sentencing hearing

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool

Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter, has been spared the death penalty following the three-month sentencing trial over the perpetrator of one of America’s deadliest school shootings.

On Thursday, a jury recommended Cruz receive life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Cruz, 24, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 14 students and three staff members.

Families expressed visible upset over the decision not to grant him the death penalty.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Cruz’s crime was premeditated, and exhibited the perpetrator’s cruelty, which are among the criteria Florida law establishes on deciding on a death sentence.

Cruz’s defense team acknowledged his crimes, but told jurors to consider mitigating factors that led to his decision to gun down 17 people. He was 19 at the time. They brought up his mental health disorders, which they claimed resulted from his biological mother’s use of drugs during pregnancy.

Under Florida law, a death sentence can only be granted if jurors unanimously recommend an execution. The other option is life in prison.

Addressing the court during the trial, Cruz apologized for his actions and asked to be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He claimed that he would dedicate his life to helping other people.

The sentencing hearing included testimony from shooting survivors and cellphone videos from the brutal mass shooting, showing students cowering in fear as they hid from Cruz.

The case surrounding Cruz has been a crucial part of the gun control movement in the United States.