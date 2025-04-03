Parliamentary inquiry into ABC gains support after doctored footage scandal

Former special forces commando Heston Russell says Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has committed to backing a parliamentary inquiry into the ABC, following the broadcaster’s admission that gunshots were added to combat footage in a 7.30 Report story.

Russell, who recently won a $390,000 defamation case against the ABC, met privately with Dutton at Parliament House, where he says the opposition leader gave his word on the issue.

“In my private meeting with Peter Dutton, he on-the-spot committed to supporting and developing an independent inquiry into the ABC,” Russell told Sky News.

“Eye to eye, man to man, with one of his staff members there, he committed to that on the spot.”

Russell documented the meeting in an audio diary for his new podcast, The ABCs of Heston Russell, which was released this week.

“Just finished a really positive meeting with Peter Dutton,” he says in the podcast. “He was very receptive and very genuine.”

He says he met with 25 politicians in Canberra in February, securing broad support for the ABC inquiry and his push for a Veterans Protection Act, which would ensure war crime allegations are handled in criminal courts to the highest standard of proof.

While Dutton did not confirm his commitment publicly, Sky News has seen an email from a senior adviser stating his team was “waiting for legal advice on the proposals discussed.” Pauline Hanson, Matt Canavan and Barnaby Joyce have also pledged their support.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, did not respond to Russell’s requests for a meeting.

“These are our elected leaders who aren't willing to have an adult-to-adult conversation,” Russell said.

The ABC’s internal review, led by former editorial chief Alan Sunderland, found legal warnings were ignored but cleared staff of deliberate deception.

“All that's occurred is that the ABC has been allowed to mark their own homework,” Russell said.

He says an independent inquiry is necessary to set a precedent for media accountability.