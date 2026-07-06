Parliamentary report wants to ban the 'manosphere,' including young men who want to get in shape

The federal Standing Committee on the Status of Women has released a 62-page report called Confronting Anti-Feminist Ideologies in Canada. On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra walked through the document and noted it has very little to do with equality and a great deal to do with silencing disagreement.

The report's very first sentence declares that anti-feminist ideologies "contribute to violence against women and gender diverse people." Ezra pointed out what that means in practice. "They're not critics. They're not opponents. They're not citizens who have a different point of view," he said. "They are evil. That's the entire premise here."

The committee's recommendations follow from that premise.

Enhance public awareness and digital literacy among youth. Translation: tell you what to believe. Address online harms and regulate digital platforms: censorship.

Develop strategies to engage men and boys in advancing gender equality through early intervention. Translation: start on the boys young. Fund Canadian media that agrees? Bribe the regime media. Expand data collection on anti-feminist ideologies — that's paying professors to create fake scholarships around it.

The report identifies the "manosphere" as a primary threat.

Ezra, with some bewilderment, said that this includes young men trying to get physically fit. The committee heard testimony that "looks-maxing" — working to improve one's physical appearance — originates from anti-feminist online subcultures and is spreading into playgrounds and locker rooms.

"We better stop the looks-maxing," Ezra said sarcastically. "We want people to be ugly."

Traits the report describes as "toxic masculinity" include working hard, carrying a load without complaining, and showing strength. "Imagine being strong, showing strength, not complaining, and calling that toxic masculinity," Ezra said. "Isn't that something all men should aim for?"

Women who prefer traditional roles — homemaking, raising children — are given two sentences in the report, in which they are essentially accused of being traitors to their sex. The "tradwife" movement is described as promoting "misogyny, anti-equality, misinformation, and idealized patriarchal roles." Choosing to be a homemaker, the report suggests, is itself a form of harm.

The report recommends counter-messaging in sports, intervention in locker rooms, and "pre-bunking", that is, educating children before they are exposed to what the committee considers misinformation, so they are inoculated against it in advance.

This, Ezra said, amounts to a plan to reprogram children. "Imagine having the government say your opinions aren't just wrong, they need to be pushed out of you," he said.

The report also recommends requiring content moderation on social media platforms and ending online anonymity. "If you're not a feminist, that's misinformation," Ezra said. "It's not a different opinion. You're just simply wrong, evil, deluded. They have to fix you."

Ezra saved his sharpest words for last, taking aim at the committee's co-chair Marilyn Gladu — who was elected as a Conservative MP on a socially conservative platform and subsequently crossed the floor to the Liberals.

"She was bribed by Mark Carney," he said. "And this is what she co-wrote."