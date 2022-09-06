Parole Board of Canada previously claimed releasing Saskatchewan mass-stabbing suspect would ‘contribute to the protection of society’

The Canadian Press / ﻿Michael Bell﻿

As the search in Saskatchewan and neighbouring provinces continues for one of the men alleged to have killed at least 10 people and injured over a dozen more, questions over the suspect's violent past have arisen.

One of the alleged killers, 31-year-old Myles Sanderson, has a well-documented history of substance abuse and violence, along with a lengthy criminal record.

According to Global News, he has had 59 criminal convictions since becoming an adult, many of them for violent offenses.

As further reported by the publication, “A Parole Board of Canada decision dated Feb. 1 found that Myles Sanderson would ‘not present an undue risk,’ and freeing him would ‘contribute to the protection of society’ by facilitating his reintegration.”

“The Board is satisfied that your risk is manageable in the community, if you live with your [blacked out] maintain sobriety and employment, and continue with developing supports, including getting therapy,” added the board according to Global News.

Myles Sanderson allegedly went on a violent rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding area beginning the morning of Sunday, September 4. Authorities' efforts to locate the suspect have not yet been successful.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the tragedy saying in part, "Sadly, over these past years, tragedies like these have become all too commonplace. Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish, we'll be there for each other, be there for our neighbours, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time."

The search for Myles Sanderson continues as law enforcement in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba have all stated that they are focusing resources on the effort to locate the suspect.