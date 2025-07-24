'Part and parcel': Public Safety Minister defends signing support letters for alleged terrorist

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has recently come under fire for his ties to the Tamil Tigers, a designated terrorist organization by the federal government.

Last month, Anandasangaree recused himself from files related to the Tamil Tigers and another group, the World Tamil Organization. Then, more information surfaced revealing the Liberal MP had written letters in support of a man the Canada Border Services Agency deemed to be a member of the banned Tamil Tigers organization.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Anandasangaree's claim that signing the letters were “part and parcel of the work that every member of Parliament does.”

“Actually Gary, it's not within the job description of any member of Parliament to advocate for terrorists,” stated Lise. “Gary Anandasangaree is the exact kind of terrible, awful bureaucrat that would do awful things that go completely against the good nature and beliefs of the electorate.”

Despite the troubling nature of Canada's public safety minister going to bat for accused terrorists, “maybe it is routine for the Liberals to intervene on immigration cases of people tied to terror groups,” wondered Sheila.

“Are they writing letters of support for members of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda, ISIS? How are these guys getting into the country? Sheila continued.

“Are the Liberals intervening on their behalf directly? If we take Gary at his word, is it in fact a routine thing the Liberals are doing? I think it might be.”