Pastor Artur Pawlowski held in Calgary Remand Centre as family, supporters gather outside

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been behind bars for three weeks. He has been treated like a common criminal — worse, in fact, because murderers and drug dealers often get bail. Artur was denied that ‘luxury’.

Apparently, violent criminals deserve to have their rights and freedoms respected, but pastors who feed the homeless, preach and even occasionally criticize the ruling authorities, all Charter enshrined rights by the way, are too dangerous to be released on bail.

If this all sounds too absurd to believe, that indicates only that you are still in touch with reality.

I have been following this story closer than anyone, and I still find myself in a state of disbelief at the absurd political jailing and arrests with which Pastor Artur Pawlowski is being targeted by the government and health-care officials.

The Pawlowski family is also in a state of disbelief, but they have been hardened by the ongoing persecution of Artur.

Instead of sitting at home, bemoaning their missing father and husband, the Pawlowskis have been gathering daily at the Calgary Remand Centre, where Pastor Artur is being held, to pray and to protest his ideological incarceration.

We spoke with the Pawlowski family and a group of supporters who gathered this past Saturday to pray and to call for the release of Pastor Artur.

It isn't only Pastor Artur's family and supporters who are fighting against his persecution. Thanks to your generous donations at SaveArtur.com, Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers has been working tirelessly to secure his release.

