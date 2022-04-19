Pastor Artur Pawlowski sends thanks to supporters as he navigates life out of jail
After more than 50 days behind bars, the passionate pastor shot a video thanking his supporters around the world for standing by him during these difficult times.
After 51 days of imprisonment and being subject to harsh living conditions, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was released on March 31 from the Calgary Remand Centre under strict bail conditions he still faces today.
In his video thanking supporters, Pastor Artur touches on some of the horrid conditions he lived through during his unjust imprisonment, being “subjected to physical and psychological torture” were only a few of the sadistic mistreatments Artur endured during his time at the Remand Centre.
Artur then admits he was “threatened with violence” and explains how several inmates claimed they were even offered incentives by the guards to beat him. You have to wonder — to what end?
Being comparatively similar to the psychological warfare waged on prisoners belonging to harsher justice systems, the Canadian government turned a blind eye to this pastor being thrown into a psych ward, which Artur believes was used in a way to humiliate him, “and to further deprive him of his rights.”
Regardless of what the pastor faced down behind seemingly enemy lines, his faith remains unwavering and his convictions unscathed.
Artur continues to be thankful for all of the support his story generated from all over the world.
With that in mind, if you would like to make a contribution to Artur and assist him in his legal fight, you can make a tax-receipt eligible donation through our partners at The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity. Go to SaveArtur.com to learn more.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.