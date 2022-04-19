Pastor Artur Pawlowski sends thanks to supporters as he navigates life out of jail

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 29756 Donors

After 51 days of imprisonment and being subject to harsh living conditions, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was released on March 31 from the Calgary Remand Centre under strict bail conditions he still faces today.

In his video thanking supporters, Pastor Artur touches on some of the horrid conditions he lived through during his unjust imprisonment, being “subjected to physical and psychological torture” were only a few of the sadistic mistreatments Artur endured during his time at the Remand Centre.

Artur then admits he was “threatened with violence” and explains how several inmates claimed they were even offered incentives by the guards to beat him. You have to wonder — to what end?

Being comparatively similar to the psychological warfare waged on prisoners belonging to harsher justice systems, the Canadian government turned a blind eye to this pastor being thrown into a psych ward, which Artur believes was used in a way to humiliate him, “and to further deprive him of his rights.”

Regardless of what the pastor faced down behind seemingly enemy lines, his faith remains unwavering and his convictions unscathed.

Artur continues to be thankful for all of the support his story generated from all over the world.

