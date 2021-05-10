Pastor Artur Pawlowski's Lawyer: Next steps on “fair hearing” after arrest for contempt order

Adam Soos interviews Pastor Artur Pawlowski's lawyer, Sarah Miller, to find out more about the team working on his case.

Pastor Art was arrested on Saturday in a shocking SWAT team raid, made to kneel in the middle of a busy highway after holding a church service.

Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation at SaveArtur.com.

Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes.

