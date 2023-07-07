UPDATE: Calgary police say there is no warrant for Nathaniel Pawlowski's arrest

E-transfer (Canada):

Update: Calgary police have informed Rebel News reporter Adam Soos “A check of our systems shows no warrants and we are unaware of any active investigations involving (Nathaniel Pawlowski).”

Nathaniel Pawlowski, the son of outspoken Alberta activist Pastor Artur Pawlowski, is expected to be arrested for charges relating to a protest held near a public library which was hosting a drag queen story time event.

It is anticipated Pawlowski will be taken into custody by officers in Calgary following a recent trip abroad. Police allege Pawlowski's actions amounted to harassment under the city's new bylaw.

“Trudeau is a modern day Caligula!”

“Canada has fallen!”

Nathaniel Pawlowski testifies at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium regarding the persecution Canadians face at the hands of tyrants!@jordanbpeterson @elonmusk @AndersonAfDMdEP @mislavkolakusic @truedominionca pic.twitter.com/wsAGZDVMHO — Nathaniel Pawlowski (@nathanielpawl) July 6, 2023

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek described protests of drag queen story time events at public facilities as “rooted in hate and fear-mongering” earlier this year, stating that the city's $500 street harassment bylaw would be used to fine individuals who “openly communicate hateful messaging,” the Calgary Herald reported.

The summons for Pawlowski's arrest notes two alleged infractions at the city's Central Public Library on April 15. Previously, the Western Standard reported Pawlowski had been the organizer behind a protest on that date.

Officers from the Calgary Police Service had to separate Pawlowski's group from a second group of counter-protesters, and bylaw officers issued tickets to some of those involved, the Western Standard report said.

Pastor Derek Reimer with Mission 7 Ministries in Calgary, Alberta, says it's "no coincidence" he was detained by police during a protest against an all-ages drag event in the city's northeast.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @_angelica_toy: https://t.co/Xlla8JMGkz pic.twitter.com/oSyMrIBz8i — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 13, 2023

Rebel News has extensively covered the case of Pastor Derek Reimer, another individual charged for protesting drag queen story time events in Calgary. The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, is taking on cases of protesters who have been charged under this bylaw. Submit your case or support the legal defence fund at FightCensorshipFines.com.